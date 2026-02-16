Intelligence Names Kalashnikov Subsidiaries Not Yet Under Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

The Kalashnikov Concern is traditionally associated with small arms, but in reality its production is a diversified element of Russia's military-industrial complex and is directly involved in supporting the aggressive war against Ukraine, the intelligence agency noted.

The concern's enterprises manufacture reconnaissance and strike UAVs, guided artillery munitions, high-speed landing craft, equipment for the Russian Armed Forces, as well as machine tools for other Russian defense enterprises.

Despite playing a critical role in military production, nearly half of the concern's enterprises are still not under sanctions by any country in the sanctions coalition.

Among them are LLC Design Bureau Luggard, a developer of thermal imaging sights and laser rangefinders; the Kalashnikov industrial cluster, where small arms, specialized equipment, clothing, and gear for special forces units are produced; and the Kalashnikov Academy training center, which trains specialists in robotics, artificial intelligence, and the development and modernization of UAVs for the concern's enterprises.

The concern has become the sixth holding of the Rostec corporation whose data have been published in the "Military-Industrial Complex of the Aggressor" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

The total list of Rostec enterprises already published on the portal includes nearly 500 companies, each with a complete set of data necessary for inclusion in sanctions lists and responsible business stop-lists.

Russia's military-industrial complex must be fully isolated from global markets, technologies, finances, and supply chains, the intelligence agency emphasized.

As previously reported, Ukrainian intelligence also published data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems.