Ian A. Wright
- Associate Professor in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
I am an environmental science lecturer and researcher. I am employed as an associate professor in Western Sydney University's School of Science. I teach undergraduate and postgraduate classes in water science and management, environmental planning and environmental regulation across several degree programs.
Prior to WSU, I worked as a scientist in the urban water industry, mainly at Sydney Water. My science interests include freshwater ecology, water chemistry and water pollution (science and management).
My research interests include investigating urban water ways and impacts of mining activities on streams and rivers. I'm an enthusiastic participant in community engagement activities and particularly enjoy working on collaborative citizen-science projects.Experience
- 2022–present Associate professor, Western Sydney University 2016–2022 Senior lecturer, Western Sydney University 2010–2015 Lecturer, Western Sydney University
- 2006 University of Western Sydney, PhD in freshwater ecology 1995 Macquarie University, Master of Science (by research)
- 2022 Legacy contamination of river sediments from four decades of coal mine effluent inhibits the ecological recovery of a polluted World Heritage Area river, Water, Air and Soil Pollution 2022 Signatures of urbanization in Temperate Highland Peat Swamps on Sandstone (THPSS) of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, Water 2021 14-Month Water Quality Investigation of Coal Mine Discharge on Two Rivers in NSW, Australia: Implications for Environmental Regulation., Water, Air and Soil Pollution 2020 Geochemical signature of urbanisation in Blue Mountains Upland Swamps., Science of the Total Environment 2020 The regulation and impact of eight Australian coal mine waste-water discharges on downstream river water quality: a regional comparison of active versus closed mines, Water and Environment Journal 2020 Potential water pollution from recycled concrete aggregate material, Marine and Freshwater Research 2019 Subsidence fracturing of stream channel from longwall coal mining causing upwelling saline groundwater and metal-enriched contamination of surface waterway, Water, Air, and Soil Pollution 2018 Increased water pollution after closure of Australia's longest operating underground coal mine: A 13-month study of mine drainage, water chemistry and river ecology., Water, Air, and Soil Pollution 2018 Impact of concrete of different fragment sizes on urban water chemistry: a case study using water from a high conservation-value waterway., Urban Water Journal 2018 Invasive weeds in urban riparian zones: the influence of catchment imperviousness and soil chemistry across an urbanization gradient., Urban Ecosystems 2018 Are Odonata nymphs adversely affected by impaired water quality in urban streams?, Austral Ecology 2017 Coal mine water pollution and ecological impairment of one of Australia's most 'protected' high conservation-value rivers, Water, Air and Soil Pollution 2016 Impact of mining and industrial pollution on stream macroinvertebrates: importance of taxonomic resolution, water geochemistry and EPT indices for impact detection, Hydrobiologia 2016 Water quality impact from the discharge of coal mine wastes to receiving streams: comparison of impacts from an active mine with a closed mine, Water, Air and Soil Pollution 2015 Subsidence from an underground coal mine and mine wastewater discharge causing water pollution and degradation of aquatic ecosystems, Water, Air and Soil Pollution 2014 A review of policy, legal, land use and social change in the management of urban water resources in Sydney, Australia: a brief reflection of challenges and lessons from the last 200 years, Land Use Policy 2011 A new type of water pollution: concrete drainage infrastructure and contamination of urban waters., Marine and Freshwater Research 2011 Environmental protection and management: a water pollution case study in the Blue Mountains, Land Use Policy 2010 Impact of concrete and PVC pipes on urban water chemistry, Urban Water Journal 2010 Impact of urban development on aquatic macroinvertebrates in south eastern Australia, Aquatic Ecology 2010 Wombats and domestic livestock as potential vectors of Cryptosporidium and Giardia, Australian Journal of Zoology 2009 Comparison of sewage and coal-mine wastes on macroinvertebrates within a clean catchment, Water, Air and Soil Pollution
- Editorial Board of MDPI Journal 'Water' Editorial Board Journal 'Water, Air and Soil Pollution'
- Freshwater Ecology (060204) Environmental Sciences (05) Environmental Management (050205)
