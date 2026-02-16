MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post With The Aroma and Flavor of Coffee: This Is How the Museum of Popular Culture Celebrated Its 32nd Anniversary appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rican history,since the time of independence from the Spanish crown, began to be written in the shadow of this dark-roasted beverage that is part of the daily life of millions of families. Coffee and the history of Costa Rica have forged an inseparable bond that remains intact to this day. In recognition of its contribution to agricultural, social, and

economic development, the Museum of Popular Culture, part of the School of History at the National University (UNA), celebrated its 32nd anniversary.

The celebration took place on Sunday, February 8. The doors of the museum, in

Santa Lucía de Barva, Heredia, were opened to welcome entire families and enjoy a day where the most emblematic traditions stirred the emotions of all its visitors.

Everything tasted, smelled, and looked like coffee, even the musical notes. With soprano Elsa Castro singing, the Heredia Municipal Band delighted the audience with a series of compositions by national authors who drew inspiration from the coffee plant. From La cosecha (The Harvest) by Alejandro Monestel to La flor del café (The Coffee Flower) by Julio Mata and El grano de oro (The Golden Bean) by Luis Flores (uncle of President Alfredo González Flores), the performances recalled the tradition of planting and harvesting.

Museum director Luis Pablo Orozco highlighted the historical value of coffee plantations as a driver of culture.“We want to recognize those who have historically contributed to highlighting the country as a place where the golden bean is grown, and for that reason, throughout 2026, we will hold coffee-related activities in this space, such as entrepreneurship fairs to support national producers, academic talks, discussions, and an audiovisual production on the subject,” he announced.

One way to spread this recognition was through the hands of those who work the land and devote their time and effort to it. This is the case of Deilyn Godínez, the museum's longest-serving employee with 30 years of professional experience. Every day, he leaves his home in Aserrí at 4 a.m. to carefully tend to the hectare-sized coffee plantation, just as he does with his small plot of land at home.

During the performance by the Banda Municipal de Heredia, Luis Pablo Orozco presented him with an award for his many years of work in caring for and maintaining the museum's facilities, especially the coffee plantation. Once again, flutes, clarinets, oboes, trumpets, tubas, and other instruments brought the stage to life.

The event program began at 10 a.m. with a storyteller named El Duende. The Cimarrona and the masquerades attracted the attention of visitors, while the typical dishes of La Fonda restaurant drew in guests.

In the afternoon, with a mixture of sunshine and cool wind, it was the turn of the Magnolia theater group to revive traditions recorded by Aquileo J. Echeverría in his Concherías or the travels of Arianna during her pregnancy, portrayed by Ana Istarú in Baby boom en el paraíso.

All these activities were complemented by a wide range of offerings that local entrepreneurs made available to visitors. Efecto Mariposa, for example, displayed jewelry made from precious stones, while Beth offered handmade soaps in various scents at her stand.

For those who wanted to take painting and art classes, the Tarab Academy offered registration, while La magia de mamá had turned natural flavors into jellies in jars. Mouskéto (essences and cosmetics), Babarama (handbags), and Pupusas salvadoreñas completed the list of companies.

Sandra González traveled from Calle Blancos with her daughter and niece to enjoy the festival. She had just tried some soup and believes that such cultural and traditional places should be preserved.“I arrived when the masquerade was taking place, and it looked very beautiful. The delicious food and the gathering of people of all ages contribute to making this atmosphere so pleasant,” she said.

Following this celebration, Rafael Ledezma, director of the Escuela de Historia, together with José Antonio González, author of the book Voces del cafetal, gave a lecture on the history of coffee in Costa Rica.

The first attempts at cultivation took place in the highlands of Ethiopia, and by the 14th century, coffee had already spread as a ritual drink on the Arabian Peninsula. From there, it reached the former Ottoman Empire, until it became known on the European continent in the 17th century due to its proximity to Europe.

In Costa Rica, it is believed that the first coffee plantation was established in San José in the 1820s and that coffee gradually evolved from an ornamental plant to a commodity that was increasingly in demand in European countrie. After brazilwood, leather, and sugar, coffee was already the fourth most important export product in 1933.

The borders for agriculture began to open up. Private property was promoted, and the rise of an economy based on agricultural exports enabled coffee plantations to expand beyond the central valley.

The rise of liberal governments in Costa Rica at the end of the 19th century saw coffee cultivation as a model of recognition that paved the way for the oligarchies. Thus, this product shaped national progress with key projects such as the National Theater and the railroad to the Atlantic.

Hand in hand with coffee, Costa Rica experienced times of crisis and prosperity throughout the 20th century. And today, although it is no longer the star export product it once was, it has found its niche in specialties where the quality and designation of origin of the product are recognized with a national seal.

The post With The Aroma and Flavor of Coffee: This Is How the Museum of Popular Culture Celebrated Its 32nd Anniversary appeared first on The Costa Rica News.