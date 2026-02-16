Prasoon Joshi On AI's Future In India, Hails PM Modi At AI Summit

Veteran lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson Prasoon Joshi offered his insights on the evolving nature of artificial intelligence, reflecting on India's future. Speaking to ANI at the AI Summit 2026 on Monday, Joshi hailed the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and shared, "AI is a great initiative. Everybody involved with it, especially PM Modi, who is far-sighted about it, and also Ashwini Vaishnaw...I believe the entire film fraternity and other industries are looking forward to the AI Summit because it is unprecedented."

AI's Role in the Creative Sphere

Noting the impact of Artificial Intelligence in the creative industry, Joshi added, "We can already see the impact of AI in the creative industry. First thing is acceptance and not staying in denial. There is a dystopian view that human creation over... It is ultimately our decision what AI will become for us. So, the man should not stop being in the driving seat...India has great minds, we have been unkind to our people by calling our innovators 'jugaadu'...This is a way to say that we are serious and we will go ahead with it."

Adapting to Technological Evolution

At the event, the CBFC Chairperson explained how the world has been unnecessarily reacting to the negative impact of AI. "Like other corporate businesses, entertainment industry, primarily indian film industry, is very huge and provides employment to tens of thousands of people. People have to learn new skills to remain relevant," he told ANI. He highlighted that the government has been putting so much efforts to take India into the realm of AI and advanced nation.

Fostering a Sovereign AI Future

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi. From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)

