Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-16 04:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, February 16, 2026

Press Release

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V. REPORTS FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2025

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. (“URW NV” or the“Company”) today reported its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company's 2025 annual report, including the management board report and the audited financial statements, will be published on March 25, 2026, on: .

URW NV's portfolio consists of assets in the United States and The Netherlands. URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW SE”) and its consolidated entities, form the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group (“URW Group”).

URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings: its 2025 full-year results including the accounts provides with a comprehensive overview of the URW Group and are available on: .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Media Relations UK/Global:

Meriem Delfi Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+33 7 63 45 59 77 +44 7387 108 998
......

Juliette Aulagnon
+33 6 15 74 20 43
...

Imane Rafiky
+33 6 10 95 86 88
...

Attachment

