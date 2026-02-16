Myriad Genetics To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On February 23, 2026
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular testing and precision medicine, will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. The company's quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company's performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.
A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Myriad's Investor Relations website at myriad. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at following the call.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Sam Raha, President and CEO, and Ben Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor healthcare conferences:
- The TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in a fireside chat at 3:10 pm ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat at 1:40 pm ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare conference in 1-on-1 meetings on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Live and archived webcasts of presentations at TD Cowen and Leerink Partners can be viewed at.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .
