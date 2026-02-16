Armada Hoffler Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
| ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(UNAUDITED)
|ASSETS
|Real estate investments:
|Income producing property
|$
|2,524,525
|$
|2,171,970
|Held for development
|5,683
|5,683
|Construction in progress
|17,053
|17,515
|2,547,261
|2,195,168
|Accumulated depreciation
|(521,189
|)
|(450,419
|)
|Net real estate investments
|2,026,072
|1,744,749
|Assets held for sale, net
|34,760
|134,370
|Cash and cash equivalents
|49,158
|32,000
|Restricted cash
|3,229
|1,581
|Accounts receivable, net
|66,176
|52,843
|Notes receivable, net
|128,674
|132,565
|Equity method investments
|47,926
|158,151
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|22,610
|22,841
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|87,473
|88,986
|Acquired lease intangible assets
|77,606
|89,739
|Other assets
|52,517
|55,038
|Total Assets
|$
|2,596,201
|$
|2,512,863
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Indebtedness, net
|$
|1,526,158
|$
|1,295,559
|Liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale, net
|$
|30,599
|$
|114,124
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|40,182
|35,083
|Operating lease liabilities
|31,198
|31,365
|Finance lease liabilities
|93,477
|92,646
|Other liabilities
|45,704
|54,418
|Total Liabilities
|1,767,318
|1,623,195
|Total Equity
|828,883
|889,668
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|2,596,201
|$
|2,512,863
| ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|Rental revenues
|$
|71,952
|$
|62,953
|$
|269,624
|$
|256,697
|Interest income
|3,650
|4,390
|15,577
|17,371
|Total revenues
|75,602
|67,343
|285,201
|274,068
|Expenses
|Rental expenses
|17,700
|16,066
|66,925
|62,410
|Real estate taxes
|6,425
|5,313
|25,100
|23,308
|Depreciation and amortization
|23,554
|25,226
|91,522
|90,829
|General and administrative expenses
|4,453
|4,441
|20,341
|19,287
|Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs
|9
|-
|93
|5,530
|Impairment charges
|23
|-
|373
|1,494
|Total expenses
|52,164
|51,046
|204,354
|202,858
|Gain on real estate dispositions, net
|-
|21,305
|-
|21,305
|Operating income
|23,438
|37,602
|80,847
|92,515
|Interest expense
|(23,211
|)
|(18,376
|)
|(85,309
|)
|(78,965
|)
|Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated real estate entities
|57
|245
|(2,140
|)
|245
|(Loss) gain on consolidation of real estate entities
|(269
|)
|-
|6,646
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(134
|)
|(69
|)
|(247
|)
|Change in fair value of derivatives and other
|256
|7,273
|(1,522
|)
|14,251
|Unrealized credit loss release (provision)
|124
|(103
|)
|437
|(156
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(13
|)
|(45
|)
|(57
|)
|209
|Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations
|382
|26,462
|(1,167
|)
|27,852
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|382
|26,462
|(1,167
|)
|27,852
|Discontinued operations
|Income from discontinued operations
|1,580
|2,080
|4,580
|14,028
|Income tax benefit from discontinued operations
|-
|494
|185
|614
|Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|1,580
|2,574
|4,765
|14,642
|Net income
|1,962
|29,036
|3,598
|42,494
|Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities
|(32
|)
|(9
|)
|99
|(43
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(2,887
|)
|(2,887
|)
|(11,548
|)
|(11,548
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|(957
|)
|$
|26,140
|$
|(7,851
|)
|$
|30,903
| ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FFO & NORMALIZED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|(957
|)
|$
|26,140
|$
|(7,851
|)
|$
|30,903
|Depreciation and amortization, net(1)
|23,767
|24,899
|93,541
|88,754
|Loss (gain) on consolidation of real estate entities
|269
|-
|(6,646
|)
|-
|Gain on operating real estate dispositions, net(2)
|-
|(21,305
|)
|-
|(21,305
|)
|Impairment of real estate assets
|23
|-
|373
|1,494
|FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|23,102
|$
|29,734
|$
|79,417
|$
|99,846
|Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs
|167
|1
|517
|5,531
|Accelerated amortization of intangible assets and liabilities
|-
|-
|(169
|)
|(5
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|134
|69
|247
|Unrealized credit loss (release) provision
|(124
|)
|103
|(437
|)
|156
|Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases
|395
|394
|1,580
|1,578
|Decrease (increase) in fair value of derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges
|4,929
|(2,497
|)
|22,496
|9,612
|Stock compensation normalization
|523
|-
|3,299
|-
|Amortization of interest rate derivatives on designated cash flow hedges
|381
|(32
|)
|1,530
|422
|Severance related costs
|117
|-
|1,801
|1,506
|Normalized FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|29,490
|$
|27,837
|$
|110,103
|$
|118,893
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.26
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.33
|FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.08
|Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.29
|Weighted-average common shares and units - diluted
|102,100
|101,361
|101,904
|92,326
________________________________________
| (1) The adjustment for depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of above and below-market ground lease assets. The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 excludes $0.3 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our partners. The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 excludes $0.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our partners.
|(2) Accounts for the double-issuance of stock compensation due to a modification in the structure of executive compensation grants, removing the impact of grants in the current year that are related to the prior year's performance. New grants are now issued in the year in which performance relates. Adjustment also removes impact of a one-time acceleration of 100% of stock compensation awarded to our former Chief Executive Officer in relation to prior year performance and the special award granted in June 2025. This adjustment accounts for the duplicate expense, but does not adjust for the double issuance of shares. This adjustment also specifically excludes the impact of the special awards granted in June 2025 to a select group of employees, including our executive officers.
| ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO SAME STORE NOI, CASH BASIS
(in thousands) (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Retail Same Store(1)
|Same Store NOI, Cash Basis
|$
|16,902
|$
|16,343
|$
|66,460
|$
|66,919
|GAAP Adjustments(2)
|(1,455
|)
|(1,034
|)
|(5,313
|)
|(4,065
|)
|Same Store NOI
|18,357
|17,377
|71,773
|70,984
|Non-Same Store NOI(3)
|370
|1,910
|2,002
|4,809
|Segment NOI
|18,727
|19,287
|73,775
|75,793
|Office Same Store(4)
|Same Store NOI, Cash Basis
|13,666
|11,713
|53,607
|50,132
|GAAP Adjustments(2)
|(1,672
|)
|(2,183
|)
|(8,000
|)
|(7,812
|)
|Same Store NOI
|15,338
|13,896
|61,607
|57,944
|Non-Same Store NOI(3)
|3,632
|(696
|)
|4,942
|3,284
|Segment NOI
|18,970
|13,200
|66,549
|61,228
|Multifamily Same Store(5)
|Same Store NOI, Cash Basis
|7,835
|7,804
|30,774
|30,787
|GAAP Adjustments(2)
|(231
|)
|(209
|)
|(877
|)
|(834
|)
|Same Store NOI
|8,066
|8,013
|31,651
|31,621
|Non-Same Store NOI(3)
|2,064
|1,074
|5,624
|2,337
|Segment NOI
|10,130
|9,087
|37,275
|33,958
|Total Property NOI
|47,827
|41,574
|177,599
|170,979
|Real estate financing gross profit
|1,361
|2,274
|6,829
|9,489
|Interest income(6)
|79
|351
|746
|1,294
|Depreciation and amortization
|(23,554
|)
|(25,226
|)
|(91,522
|)
|(90,829
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(4,453
|)
|(4,441
|)
|(20,341
|)
|(19,287
|)
|Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs
|(9
|)
|-
|(93
|)
|(5,530
|)
|Impairment charges
|(23
|)
|-
|(373
|)
|(1,494
|)
|Gain on real estate dispositions, net
|-
|21,305
|-
|21,305
|Interest expense(7)
|(21,001
|)
|(16,611
|)
|(77,307
|)
|(72,377
|)
|Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Real Estate Entities
|57
|245
|(2,140
|)
|245
|(Loss) gain on consolidation of real estate entities
|(269
|)
|-
|6,646
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(134
|)
|(69
|)
|(247
|)
|Change in fair value of derivatives and other
|256
|7,273
|(1,522
|)
|14,251
|Unrealized credit loss release (provision)
|124
|(103
|)
|437
|(156
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(13
|)
|(45
|)
|(57
|)
|209
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|382
|26,462
|(1,167
|)
|27,852
|Discontinued operations
|Income from discontinued operations
|1,580
|2,080
|4,580
|14,028
|Income tax benefit from discontinued operations
|-
|494
|185
|614
|Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|1,580
|2,574
|4,765
|14,642
|Net income
|1,962
|29,036
|3,598
|42,494
|Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities
|(32
|)
|(9
|)
|99
|(43
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(2,887
|)
|(2,887
|)
|(11,548
|)
|(11,548
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|(957
|)
|$
|26,140
|$
|(7,851
|)
|$
|30,903
________________________________________
|(1) Retail same-store portfolio for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 excludes Southern Post Retail, Allied | Harbor Point Retail, and Columbus Village II due to redevelopment, as well as Market at Mill Creek and Nexton Square which were sold in December 2024.
|(2) GAAP Adjustments include adjustments for the net effects of straight-line rental revenues, the amortization of lease incentives and above/below market rents, the net effects of straight-line rental expenses, and ground rent expenses for finance leases.
|(3) Includes expenses associated with the Company's in-house asset management division.
|(4) Office same-store portfolio for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 excludes Southern Post Office and Allied | Harbor Point Office Garage.
|(5) Multifamily same-store portfolio for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 excludes Chandler Residences, The Allied | Harbor Point, and Greenside Apartments.
|(6) Excludes real estate financing segment interest income.
|(7) Excludes real estate financing segment interest expense.
Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler
Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email:...
Phone: (757) 612-4248
Legal Disclaimer:
