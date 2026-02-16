Tri-Cities, Washington Luxury Real Estate Market Hits New Record Of 85 Million-Dollar Home Sales In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Tri-Cities, Washington luxury real estate market recorded a 39% year-over-year increase in $1 million-plus home sales.

Kennewick, WA, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second straight year, Tri-Cities, Washington luxury real estate set a new record in 2025, with 85 homes priced at $1 million or more sold across the region.

Last year, 85 homes sold in what we consider the "luxury" level - $1,000,000 or more. That's up 39% from 2024 and the most million-dollar homes ever sold in the Tri-Cities area in one year. The previous high of 61 happened in 2024.







To put this in perspective: Ten years ago, in 2015, there was one home sale of at least $1 million.

“There are probably three things driving the growth of luxury home sales in the Tri-Cities,” says Cari McGee, a Tri-Cities luxury real estate agent and Broker/Realtor® with the Cari McGee Real Estate Team at RE/MAX Northwest.“First, Tri-Cities area home prices went up substantially before and during the pandemic and have remained at those levels since. Number two, the cost of building a home has gone up significantly in that same time frame. And third, a lot of new Tri-Citians have relocated here from much larger cities where home prices are significantly higher, then bought or built homes on the upper end of our price range.”

Those 85 homes sold last year had an average sales price of $1,272,783 and spent an average of 70 days on the market.

Kennewick homes account for six of the top 10 most expensive home sales last year, and 34 sales overall. Here's how many of last year's luxury sales happened in each city:

● Kennewick: 34

● Pasco: 21

● Richland: 20

● West Richland: 5

● Benton City: 3

● Burbank: 2

(Important note: When we say“Tri-Cities area,” we mean Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Benton City, and Burbank. The Tri-Cities Association of Realtors' sales data also includes further outlying areas such as Basin City, Connell, Eltopia, Kahlotus, and others. Sales in those areas are not included in our count.)

As recently as 2019, we had fewer than 10 homes sell for a million dollars or more. This chart shows the increase in luxury home sales in the Tri-Cities area since 2012.



