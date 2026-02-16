403
Minister Al-Sumait: Kuwait Firmly Committed To Empowering Women In Judiciary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait affirmed on Monday the State of Kuwait's unwavering commitment to empowering women in judiciary sector.
The country believes that humanitarian value of justice is achieved through honesty, integrity and knowledge, not a particular gender, Al-Sumait, also Chairman of the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, said during an event organized in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry's human rights affairs department to mark the International Day of Women Judges.
Attending and patronizing the event, the minister said that women nowadays are holding leading positions at Public Prosecutions and judicial circles, he added.
In 2014 about 22 women joined judicial corps in Kuwait, and some of them were promoted to be judges in 2022, he said.
He pointed out that up to 122 women have joined the judiciary and public prosecution so far, making up 8 percent of the total workforce in this sector.
He underlined continued support of the Ministry of Justice and the institute for efficient nationals and creating an institutional and training environment which enables female judges and prosecutors to reach the highest leadership positions in the judiciary sector.
Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah said that Kuwait is upholding its national and international commitments to bridging gender gap and enhance women status.
This comes in accordance with international agreements like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the UN Security Council Resolution No. 1325 regarding women and peace and others, she elaborated.
Until 2024, some 88 women have appointed as public prosecutors and 19 others as judges, she noted, referring to this progress as part of a constitutional framework.
For the first time in Kuwait, four women have been appointed heads of public prosecution, showing the judicial institution confidence in women efficiency, she pointed out.
Sheikha Jawaher affirmed Kuwait's commitment to continue boosting women presence in the judiciary, out of faith that balanced and comprehensive justice is the base of development and stability. (end)
msa
