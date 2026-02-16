Mindatorium Celebrates Successful Premiere Of Its AI-Rendered Feature Film Deep Frame

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mindatorium Studios proudly celebrated the successful and well-attended world premiere of its groundbreaking AI-generated feature film Deep Frame on February 10, 2025, at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event marked a historic moment in cinematic storytelling, bringing together filmmakers, technologists, artists, and members of the public for an unforgettable evening at the forefront of innovation.

The premiere featured a full theatrical screening of Deep Frame, the first ever photo realistic feature length film visually rendered entirely through AI prompting, offering audiences an early look at a new creative era emerging from Mindatorium. At the conclusion of the film, the audience responded with a standing ovation, signaling strong enthusiasm for the film's distinctive blend of noir-inspired storytelling, original music, advanced photorealistic AI visuals,

and human voice performances.

Written, directed, and produced by Henning Morales, founder of Mindatorium Studios and the Echos TV platform, Deep Frame showcases a bold creative workflow in which artificial intelligence enhances rather than replaces human creativity. The production generated substantial work for editors, storyboard artists, writers, a large producer team, and voice acting work for its cast, underscoring the studio's commitment to ethical collaboration between artists and emerging technologies.“Experiencing the film with a live audience confirmed exactly why we created it,” said Morales.“Technology should expand creativity and opportunity. Deep Frame demonstrates how AI can open new doors for filmmakers and enable entirely new forms of storytelling. This premiere represents a meaningful step forward for both the AI business and the future of filmmaking.”

Following the success of its world premiere, Mindatorium will continue with a planned limited theatrical rollout of Deep Frame before releasing it on the Echos TV platform. The film will also be presented in a private screening during the Berlin Film Festival, followed by an East Coast premiere in New York during the spring.

A central component of the company's long-term strategy is Mindatorium's bold plan to develop a live stage adaptation of Deep Frame that will merge cinema, music, and performance into an immersive audience experience.

Mindatorium Studios operates at the intersection of storytelling, artificial intelligence, and human potential, with Echos TV serving as its global distribution platform for innovative, forward-thinking entertainment.