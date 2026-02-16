Egypt: President El-Sisi Holds Meeting With New Governors And Their Deputies

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with the newly appointed governors and their deputies following their swearing-in ceremony. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Local Development and Environment, Dr. Manal Awad.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the President welcomed the new governors and their deputies and stressed the vital need for each governor to utilize their governorates' resources and tools to achieve tangible results that serve the public interest. The President emphasized the pivotal role of every governor and the necessity of working with sincerity and dedication, free from favoritism, while being well-informed about details of issues and problems in their governorates. The President also stressed the importance of governors leveraging their deputies and the cadres of the executive bodies, taking into account the unique characteristics of each governorate. President El-Sisi confirmed that the success of a governor's mission reflects directly on the welfare of the entire nation.

President El-Sisi highlighted the vital need to maintain constant communication between the governors, their deputies, and the citizens, affirming the importance of addressing complaints and requests with utmost seriousness. The President also emphasized the significance of the efficient management of the available equipment and resources, and of fostering cooperation with investors and businesspeople. President El-Sisi asserted the imperative necessity transparency and clarity, maintaining constant communication with the government and members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as with the President when necessary.

The President directed the governors to prioritize the regularization of building violations, wastewater treatment plants, drinking water and electricity, schools, and the smooth operation of studies. This is in addition to promoting sports culture and enhancing cooperation with civil society organizations.

President El-Sisi reiterated the crucial need for governors to personally and persistently supervise cleanliness campaigns, complete projects related to the "Decent Life" initiative, monitor bakeries, and be present on the ground to solve citizens' problems. The President directed them to effectively oversee housing projects and the establishment of new cities, working with state agencies to overcome obstacles, while also firmly addressing the phenomenon of encroachments on agricultural land, violations along canals, and dealing with slum areas and illegal constructions. Governors were also instructed to focus on urban planning and visual identity.

Furthermore, the President emphasized the need for each governor to continually work on developing resources and implementing projects in heir governorate, and to take necessary actions to overcome challenges in tourist destinations, thereby promoting tourism and strengthening the role of tourism in their region.

