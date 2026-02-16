403
Palestinian Pres. Condemns Continued Israeli Occupation's Attacks On Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency strongly condemned on Monday the ongoing shedding of Palestinian blood in the Gaza Strip, most recently the killing of 14 Palestinian citizens over the past 24 hours.
In a press statement, the Presidency stated that the Israeli occupation continues to violate Palestinian lives and resources following specific decisions made by occupation authorities regarding occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank in attempts at partial annexation.
It emphasized that these actions constitute a breach of international law and a termination of signed agreements.
The Presidency affirmed that Israeli policies of land confiscation or the restriction of the Palestinian people's freedom and movement will not establish any legitimacy nor strip the Palestinian people of their rights to their homeland.
It also called upon the international community, the European Union, Russia, and China and specifically the United States to halt the war of genocide against the Palestinian people.
It urged them to compel the occupation authorities to stop measures that fuel the cycle of violence and conflict in the region, challenging the American, Arab, and international efforts that achieved the ceasefire under US President Donald Trump's plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803. (end)
