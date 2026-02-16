Africa Intelligence Brief For Monday, February 16, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday, February 16, 2026





1 Africa Business Forum 2026 opens in Addis Ababa - UNECA-convened event launches Monday with focus on blended finance, innovation ecosystems, and youth employment; follows AU Summit close; brings together policymakers, DFIs, and private sector executives under theme "Financing Africa's Future"

2 Ramaphosa demands South Sudan ceasefire - President delivers closing remarks at C5 Plus Summit; calls for end to all hostilities, release of political detainees including VP Riek Machar, and elections to proceed in December without further postponement; South Africa elected to AU Peace and Security Council

3 Mali neutralises dozen militants in Douentza - FAMa announces successful air-land operation Sunday between Bambara-Maoude and Inadjatafane; army pledges continued protection of civilian movement; Sahel jihadi corridor remains active

4 DRC ceasefire deadline looms Tuesday - Angola-proposed Feb 18 truce approaches with M23 rejecting terms as "manipulation"; MONUSCO acting head landed in Goma to prepare verification; JSE opens higher at 121,261 as rand holds near 3.5-year high at 15.93/USD







01

Market Snapshot

Close / Intraday Feb 16









PAIR / INDEX

LEVEL

Δ

SIGNAL









JSE All Share

~121,261

+0.56%

▲ Extending near record highs





USD / ZAR

~15.93

+0.01%

▲ Rand at strongest since Jun 2022





USD / NGN

~1,354

+0.25%

▲ Naira strengthening; near 2026 low





USD / KES

~128.5

+0.4%

▲ CBK rate cut lift





Gold

~$5,010/oz

−0.6%

▼ Consolidating near $5,000 support





Brent Crude

~$67.80/bbl

−0.3%

▼ Demand concerns; IEA surplus warning





Cocoa (ICE)

~$3,800/t

−8.5%

▼ Collapsed from 2024 highs; surplus forecast













COUNTRY

KEY DEVELOPMENT

OUTLOOK









South Africa

JSE 121,261 near record; rand at 15.93/USD (3.5-yr high); gold above $5,000; elected to AU PSC

▲ Positive - mining windfall + GNU stability





DRC

Feb 18 ceasefire deadline; M23 rejected terms; MONUSCO positions in Goma; fighting ongoing in South Kivu

▼ Deteriorating - seventh ceasefire attempt





South Sudan

C5 Summit demands ceasefire; fighting in 8/10 states; December 2026 elections uncertain; Machar detained

▼ Deteriorating - worst violence since 2018





Mali

Douentza counter-terrorism operation; dozen militants neutralised; Sahel corridor active; drone reliance growing

◆ Stable-negative - security spending sustained





Ghana / Côte d'Ivoire

Cocoa collapse to ~$3,800/t; 50,000t unsold in Ghana; Ivorian buyback programme; global surplus projected

▼ Revenue pressure - demand destruction signal





Sudan

Second ferry sinking (12 missing); AU demands SAF-RSF ceasefire; Gulf rivalry intensifying over Horn of Africa

▼ Crisis - infrastructure collapse + conflict













WHO

ROLE

WHY IT MATTERS









Cyril Ramaphosa

President, South Africa / C5 Chair

Chaired C5 Plus Summit; delivered six-point South Sudan roadmap; SA elected to AU Peace and Security Council





Vivian van de Perre

Acting Head, MONUSCO

First air access to Goma since M23 seizure; preparing ceasefire verification mechanism ahead of Tuesday deadline





Évariste Ndayishimiye

President, Burundi / AU Chair 2026

Assumed continental leadership Sunday; DRC war at his border; Burundi supports FARDC against M23





Bola Tinubu

President, Nigeria (via VP Shettima)

Called for Machar's unconditional release at C5; launching Regional Partnership for Democracy; 46+ aircraft procurement





Salva Kiir

President, South Sudan

Attended C5 Summit, reaffirmed commitment to peace; December elections and Machar's detention are key pressure points





Félix Tshisekedi

President, DRC

Accepted ceasefire "in principle" Friday; credibility of Feb 18 truce in doubt as M23 rejects terms





John Dramani Mahama

President, Ghana / AU 1st Vice Chair

Leads reparations diplomatic offensive starting Feb 20 at CARICOM/G77 in New York













JURISDICTION

MEASURE

STATUS / IMPACT









South Sudan

C5 six-point roadmap: ceasefire, detainee release, inclusive dialogue, Dec elections

Active - IGAD/C5 monitoring; three IGAD heads of state oversight role





DRC / Angola

Feb 18 ceasefire deadline; MONUSCO verification mechanism preparation

Pending - M23 rejected; compliance unlikely; seventh attempt since 2021





China / Africa-wide

Zero tariff on imports from 53 African countries

Effective May 1, 2026; expands from 33 to 53 nations; excludes Eswatini





South Africa

FMD national disaster; centralised vaccine procurement; ANC Gauteng lekgotla on water

Active - 28M doses needed; all 9 provinces; Gauteng water crisis agenda





African Union

Slave trade reparations resolution; Ghana-led diplomacy from Feb 20

Active - CARICOM/G77 engagement; formal consultations Feb 23–Mar 12





Mali

Counter-terrorism operations in Douentza; drone-reliant military strategy

Ongoing - HRW 2026 report documents civilian abuse concerns in same region







JSE extending near record territory, supported by industrials and financials. Rand at 3.5-year high on gold exports above $5,000/oz, reform momentum, and GNU stability. Cocoa collapse accelerating - below $4,000/t for first time since Nov 2023 on projected 287,000t global surplus; Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire facing 50,000+ tons unsold inventory. China zero-tariff announcement from AU Summit may lift African export equities this week.02Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalDRC - Feb 18 Ceasefire DeadlineAngola-proposed ceasefire deadline Tuesday; Tshisekedi accepted "in principle" Friday; M23 rejected as "manipulation"; MONUSCO acting head van de Perre landed in Goma by UN helicopter - first air access since seizure; M23 commissioned 7,532 new fighters Feb 8; seventh ceasefire attempt since 2021CriticalSouth Sudan - C5 Summit Demands CeasefireRamaphosa chaired C5 Plus Summit; six-point roadmap: immediate ceasefire, Machar release, inclusive dialogue, December 2026 elections; Nigeria backed call via VP Shettima; military confrontations in 8 of 10 states - worst since 2018 R-ARCSS signingEscalatingMali - Douentza Counter-Terrorism OperationFAMa neutralised ~12 terrorists in air-land operation Sunday; Douentza hub for JNIM's Katiba Serma; follows Feb 7 airstrikes killing 35 JNIM in Ségou; Bayraktar TB2 drone reliance growing; HRW documents civilian abuse concernsTenseSudan - Second Ferry Sinking; AU Demands CeasefireFerry sank Saturday in White Nile State; 4 survived, 12 missing; second disaster in days after Feb 11 sinking killed 21; AU Summit demands SAF-RSF ceasefire; Gulf rivalry between Saudi and UAE intensifying over Horn of Africa03Fast TakeAftermath, Countdown, and the Cocoa CollapseMonday's Africa agenda is dominated by aftermath and countdown. The AU's 39th summit closed Sunday with two structural moves - Burundi's Ndayishimiye assuming the 2026 chairmanship and China's zero-tariff expansion to 53 African nations effective May 1 - now entering implementation phase. But the immediate test is Tuesday's DRC ceasefire deadline, which M23 has already rejected. The MONUSCO acting head's helicopter landing in Goma was the week's most telling image: a UN official accessing a rebel-held city to prepare for a ceasefire that the rebels have already rejected. This is the seventh such attempt since 2021. Meanwhile, the cocoa market's collapse to below $4,000 a tonne - driven by projected surpluses and weak global demand - quietly reshapes the revenue outlook for West Africa's two dominant producers. Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire now face tens of thousands of tonnes of unsold inventory at prices more than 60% below 2024 peaks.04Developments to WatchCONTINENTALAfrica Business Forum 2026 Opens in Addis AbabaThe African Business Forum (ABF) 2026 opened Monday in Addis Ababa, convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in collaboration with the African Union Commission. The two-day event runs under the theme "Financing Africa's Future: Jobs and Innovation for Sustainable Transformation," bringing together African leaders, senior policymakers, private sector executives, development finance institutions, investors, and international partners. The forum is positioning itself as the continent's leading platform for mobilising blended finance, strengthening innovation ecosystems, and creating large-scale employment opportunities for Africa's growing youth population. The timing - immediately following the AU Summit's close on Sunday - allows policy momentum to translate directly into investment conversations. Key agenda items include startup scaling, regional cooperation frameworks, and mechanisms to attract institutional capital into African ventures.SOUTH SUDANRamaphosa Demands Ceasefire and Elections at C5 SummitPresident Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks at the AU Ad-hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan (C5) Plus Summit in Addis Ababa on Sunday, published Monday via the South African government news agency. The summit produced a six-point roadmap: immediate ceasefire and end to all hostilities; release of political detainees including Vice President Riek Machar; meaningful inclusive dialogue leaving no stakeholder behind; elections to proceed in December 2026 without further postponement; the Government of South Sudan to identify and implement minimum electoral standards; and coordination through IGAD and C5 with oversight by three sitting IGAD heads of state. Nigeria's President Tinubu, via VP Shettima, called for Machar's "immediate and unconditional release" and an all-inclusive reconciliation forum. South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attended and reaffirmed commitment to peace. South Africa was elected last week to serve a two-year term on the AU Peace and Security Council alongside Lesotho, reinforcing Pretoria's mediation role. The security environment has continued to deteriorate: direct military confrontations between SSPDF and SPLA-IO reported in 8 of 10 states - the worst since the 2018 R-ARCSS signing.SAHELMali's Douentza Operation Neutralises Dozen MilitantsThe Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) announced Monday that troops had "neutralised" around a dozen terrorists during an air-land operation conducted Sunday between Bambara-Maoude and Inadjatafane in the Douentza region of central Mali. The army did not specify which armed groups were targeted but reaffirmed its commitment to securing the area, stating that "no effort will be spared by the FAMa to ensure the protection and free movement of people and their property." Douentza has been a persistent hotspot for over a decade, serving as a hub for JNIM's Katiba Serma faction operating from the nearby Serma and Foulsare forests. The operation follows a Feb 7 announcement of three successful airstrikes that killed 35 JNIM militants near the Niger River in Ségou. Mali has increasingly relied on Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones - with at least 17 integrated since 2022 - to compensate for limited manpower. Human Rights Watch documented in its 2026 World Report that Malian forces and associated foreign fighters were implicated in unlawful killings of Fulani civilians during counterinsurgency operations in the Douentza area.EASTERN DRCDRC Ceasefire Deadline Tuesday as MONUSCO Positions in GomaThe Angola-proposed ceasefire deadline of February 18 arrives Tuesday with the military situation unchanged. President Tshisekedi accepted "the principle" of a ceasefire on Friday, but M23 immediately condemned the initiative as "delaying tactics and attempts at manipulation," accusing Kinshasa of continuing "indiscriminate attacks." On the ground, clashes continued around Minembwe in South Kivu's highlands between FARDC and Wazalendo fighters against M23-aligned Twirwaneho militia. The most significant development was the landing of MONUSCO acting head Vivian van de Perre in Goma by UN helicopter - described as "an important milestone after a prolonged interruption of air access." Van de Perre stated she was there to "support preparations for the monitoring and verification of the ceasefire." The UN force is seeking security guarantees for reconnaissance flights over Uvira, which must operate out of M23-controlled Goma airport, given the presence of anti-air defence systems and drones. M23 claimed to have commissioned 7,532 new fighters at its Tchanzu facility on February 8. Angola's mediation parallels ongoing US-brokered and Qatar-mediated tracks. This is the seventh ceasefire attempt since M23's 2021 resurgence.SUDANSecond Ferry Disaster in Days as AU Presses for SAF-RSF CeasefireA ferry carrying 16 people, reportedly heading to a wedding, sank Saturday in the White Nile at Wad Alzaky. Only four survived, with search operations continuing for 12 missing passengers. The Sudan Doctors Network called it the second such tragedy within a week - following the Feb 11 sinking in River Nile State that killed 21 people and left several missing. The Network demanded authorities "tighten safety controls of river vessels," noting the incidents reflect "the absence of basic safety regulations and regular inspections." Separately, the AU Summit placed Sudan atop its peace and security agenda. African leaders issued urgent calls for an immediate SAF-RSF ceasefire and condemned foreign interference and arms flows into the conflict. Saudi Arabia also condemned the "continued influx of illegal weapons." Diplomats noted intensifying Gulf rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over influence in the Horn of Africa, with both competing for strategic ports and security partnerships along Red Sea shipping routes. Reuters reported Ethiopia hosting a UAE-financed RSF training camp.SOUTH AFRICAMadlanga Commission Delayed; Senzo Meyiwa Trial Resumes; E-Hailing Murder CourtMonday's South African judicial calendar is packed. Witness F has been hospitalised and will not testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, pushing key testimony to March. The long-running Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed at the Pretoria High Court. Three suspects in the murder of Nigerian Bolt driver Isaac Satlat appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court Monday morning; the family has urged the public to view the killing as a crime rather than a xenophobic attack, with more arrests reported as imminent. On the policy front, the FMD vaccination drive launched Saturday in the Western Cape continues its national rollout, targeting 80% of the 14 million national cattle herd by year-end with 28 million doses. Industry group AgriSA has called for the repair of redline fences to contain the disease spread. Meanwhile, the ANC Gauteng lekgotla opened Monday with water infrastructure topping the agenda, as Gauteng battles ongoing supply shortages.COMMODITIESCocoa Collapse Reshapes West Africa Revenue OutlookCocoa prices have collapsed below $4,000 per tonne for the first time since November 2023, trading around $3,800 - more than 60% below the 2024 record highs that briefly exceeded $13,000. The crash is driven by weak global demand leading to stock accumulation in both Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. Côte d'Ivoire launched a strategic buyback operation on January 29 to purchase thousands of tonnes of unsold beans sitting in warehouses and around ports since November 2025. Ghana has approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of unsold cocoa at its ports, with the Ghana Cocoa Board disclosing that international buyers are turning away due to higher prices compared to other producing countries. StoneX has projected a global surplus of 287,000 tonnes for the 2025/26 crop year and 267,000 tonnes for 2026/27. Barry Callebaut, the world's largest bulk chocolate maker, reported a 22% decline in sales volumes. The collapse hits farmer incomes across West Africa at a time when aging trees, climate pressures, and disease remain unresolved structural challenges. For African governments that locked in future contracts at higher prices, the spot decline may actually benefit fiscal positions short-term - but the demand destruction signal is deeply concerning for medium-term planning.05Sovereign & Credit Pulse06Power Players07Regulatory & Policy Watch08CalendarNext 72 HoursMON 16Africa Business Forum 2026 opens in Addis Ababa (UNECA-convened; blended finance, innovation, youth employment)MON 16Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes - Pretoria High CourtMON 16Madlanga Commission continues (Witness F hospitalised - testimony deferred to March)MON 16Bolt driver murder: three suspects appear at Pretoria Magistrate's CourtTUE 18DRC ceasefire deadline - Angola-proposed M23 truce; compliance unlikely given M23 rejectionTHU 20Ghana begins reparations diplomacy at CARICOM/G77 in New YorkONGOINGSouth Africa FMD vaccination drive - national rollout expanding from Western Cape launch09Bottom LineInstitutional Ambition Meets Operational RealityMonday's Africa agenda is a study in institutional ambition colliding with operational reality. The Africa Business Forum opens in Addis Ababa with the right vocabulary - blended finance, innovation ecosystems, youth employment - but Tuesday's DRC ceasefire deadline will test whether any of the AU Summit's diplomatic energy survives first contact with M23's guns. The MONUSCO acting head's helicopter landing in Goma was the week's most telling image: a UN official accessing a rebel-held city to prepare for a ceasefire that the rebels have already rejected. This is the seventh such attempt since 2021.The C5 Summit's six-point roadmap for South Sudan has the merit of specificity - ceasefire, Machar's release, election standards, IGAD oversight - but the security deterioration to its worst level since 2018 suggests the timeline for December elections is aspirational at best. Ramaphosa's appointment as both C5 chair and South Africa's election to the AU Peace and Security Council gives Pretoria significant leverage and significant exposure if the process fails.Meanwhile, two commodity stories are quietly reshaping Africa's economic outlook in opposite directions. Gold above $5,000 an ounce is powering the rand to its strongest level since mid-2022 and keeping the JSE near record highs - South Africa's mining-export complex is having a generational moment. But cocoa's collapse below $4,000 a tonne, with Ghana sitting on 50,000 tonnes of unsold beans and StoneX projecting back-to-back global surpluses, signals demand destruction that will hit West African farmer incomes and government revenues well into 2027. Mali's Douentza operation is a reminder that the Sahel's jihadi corridor remains violently active despite a decade of counter-terrorism campaigns, and that the human rights costs of those campaigns continue to accumulate alongside the security gains.Africa Intelligence Brief · Monday Edition