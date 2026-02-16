Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Monday, February 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · Rio Nightlife Desk Segunda-feira de Carnaval · Grupo Especial Night 2 - the defending champion enters the Sapucaí 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu The city barely slept. Last night's first instalment of the Grupo Especial shook the Sambódromo until nearly dawn - the Imperatriz Leopoldinense transformed the avenida into a living tribute to Ney Matogrosso, with IZA erupting from a smoke-breathing cobra as rainha de bateria while the homenageado himself wept in the concentração. The Portela sent a masked dancer soaring over the Sapucaí on a superdrone - an avenida first - to tell the story of the Príncipe do Bará and the Batuque gaúcho. The Mangueira closed the night with luminous onças guarding the Amazônia Negra of Mestre Sacaca. Now comes the second wave. At 21:45 tonight, the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel opens with a tribute to Rita Lee - A Padroeira da Liberdade. Then the defending champion Beija-Flor de Nilópolis enters the avenida with Bembé do Mercado, an enredo about the candomblé de rua of Santo Amaro da Purificação in the Recôncavo Baiano. The Unidos do Viradouro follows with a homage to the legendary Mestre Ciça, and the Unidos da Tijuca closes the night honouring Carolina Maria de Jesus, the writer who rose from the favela to the centre of Brazilian literature. In the streets, forty-six blocos roll across the city - the Bloco do Sargento Pimenta assembles at 08:00 in the Glória, turning Beatles anthems into samba and marchinha. At the Terreirão do Samba Nelson Sargento, Belo headlines a pagode marathon that runs through dawn. The Baile da Cinelândia enters its third night with the Orquestra Tupy and the Concurso de Foliões from 16:30. And on the sand at Copacabana, the Fan Fest broadcasts the Sapucaí live on giant screens while Awurê leads a roda de samba on the orla. The metrô is on hour ninety of its 139-hour continuous operation. Segunda-feira de Carnaval. The champion walks tonight. The champion defends Beija-Flor, Mocidade, Viradouro, Tijuca → Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí · from 21:45 Pagode until dawn Belo headlines, six acts, Praça Onze → Terreirão do Samba Nelson Sargento · from 20:00 Beatles meet samba Sargento Pimenta, Aterro, costumes → Av. Infante Dom Henrique 75 · Glória · from 08:00 Open-air ballroom Orquestra Tupy, Concurso de Foliões → Praça da Cinelândia · Centro · from 16:30 02 Top Picks - Fast Scan FREE $ UNDER R$50 $$ R$50–150 $$$ R$150+ 1 Grupo Especial Night 2 - Mocidade, Beija-Flor, Viradouro & Tijuca Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí - Centro / Santo Cristo 21:45 $$ 2 Terreirão do Samba - Belo, Grupo Existência, Gabrielzinho & Família Diniz Terreirão do Samba Nelson Sargento - Praça Onze 20:00 $ 3 Bloco do Sargento Pimenta - Beatles in samba & marchinha Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 75 - Glória / Aterro 08:00 FREE 4 Baile da Cinelândia - Orquestra Tupy & Concurso de Foliões Praça da Cinelândia - Centro 16:30 FREE 5 Fan Fest Copacabana - Awurê, live Sapucaí screens & Palco Sesc Praia de Copacabana - Posto 3 / Rua República do Peru 17:00 FREE 03 The Full Rundown Deep dives Grupo Especial Night 2 - Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí SAMBA-ENREDO TIME21:45 - doors from 18:00 PRICEVaries by sector - arquibancada from R$65 VIBESamba-enredo / escola de samba / desfile competitivo DRESSAnything goes - fantasias, adereços, comfortable shoes

Why we picked it: The second night of the Grupo Especial brings the defending champion to the avenida. The Beija-Flor de Nilópolis - winners of the 2025 title - enter the Sapucaí around 23:20 with Bembé do Mercado, an enredo exploring the oldest continuous candomblé celebration in Brazil, held in the streets of Santo Amaro da Purificação in Bahia's Recôncavo since 1889. The night opens at 21:45 with the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel and Rita Lee, A Padroeira da Liberdade - a tribute to the queen of Brazilian rock. Next come the Unidos do Viradouro, honouring Mestre Ciça, the legendary ritmista who shaped the school's bateria. The Unidos da Tijuca close at approximately 02:30 with a tribute to Carolina Maria de Jesus, the favelada who became one of Brazil's most important literary voices. Each school has 70–80 minutes to cross the avenida. The results are announced on Quarta-feira de Cinzas (18 February). Live on TV Globo and Globoplay.

Practicalities: Gates open from 18:00. Tickets via LIESA official site or Clube do Ingresso. The Sambódromo is best accessed via MetrôRio stations Central do Brasil (open 24h) and Praça Onze (open 24h). SPTrans-equivalent buses run from major hubs. Children under 12 must be accompanied by adults. Food and drink vendors operate inside. Bring ear protection if in the lower sectors - the baterias are deafening up close. Leave before the last school if you want to beat the crowd; otherwise, the metrô runs all night.

Rua Marquês de Sapucaí, s/n - Santo Cristo ·Terreirão do Samba Nelson Sargento - Belo & more PAGODE / SAMBA TIME20:00 - runs until 05:30 PRICER$30 inteira / R$15 meia-entrada VIBEPagode / samba / roda de samba / festival DRESSCarnaval casual - abadás, shorts, sandals fine

Why we picked it: The Terreirão do Samba sits steps from the Sambódromo and functions as the beating heart of the Carnaval noturno for those who want pure samba without the Sapucaí price tag. Tonight's lineup runs deep: RDN opens at 20:30, Família Diniz takes over at 22:00, Gabrielzinho at 23:50, Grupo Existência at 01:20, and the headliner Belo - one of pagode's biggest names, whose career spans three decades - closes from 03:30 to 04:40. The Terreirão has run continuously since 6 February, producing over 80 hours of live music across ten nights, all promoted by the Sesc RJ. The Praça Onze location means you can walk between the Sambódromo and the Terreirão in minutes. This is the people's Carnaval: popular pricing, serious musicians, and a crowd that knows every word.

Practicalities: Tickets via Bilheteria Digital or at the door. 18+ only; ages 16–17 admitted with parent/guardian. Doors open at 20:00. Nearest metrô: Praça Onze (open 24h). The venue is on Rua Benedito Hipólito, 66 - a five-minute walk from the Sambódromo concentração. Cash and card accepted at the bar. Arrive early for Belo - expect the venue to fill by midnight.

Rua Benedito Hipólito, 66 - Centro / Praça Onze ·bilheteriadigital Bloco do Sargento Pimenta BLOCO DE RUA TIMEConcentração 08:00 PRICEFree VIBESamba / marchinha / rock / Beatles tribute DRESSBeatles-themed fantasias encouraged - Sgt. Pepper uniforms, Yellow Submarine

Why we picked it: Named after the legendary Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album, the Bloco do Sargento Pimenta is one of Rio's most original and beloved blocos. The concept is disarmingly simple: take the entire Beatles catalogue and reimagine it in Carnaval rhythms - samba, marchinha, frevo, maracatu, ciranda. The result is a joyful, surreal collision of Liverpool and Rio that draws tens of thousands of foliões in elaborate costumes. The Riotur-authorised bloco assembles at 08:00 on Avenida Infante Dom Henrique 75 in the Glória, near the Aterro do Flamengo, and rolls through the morning. This is the standout bloco of Segunda-feira de Carnaval and the one the city's newspapers marked as today's highlight among the forty-six official blocos.

Practicalities: Arrive early - the bloco draws a massive crowd. Nearest metrô: Glória (use the special access structure in place for Carnaval). Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat - heat levels have been extreme. No glass bottles. The route runs along the Aterro, so there's space, but the concentração area fills fast. After the bloco wraps (usually by midday), refuel in the Glória or Catete before the evening events.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 75 - Glória ·carnavalderua Baile da Cinelândia - Orquestra Tupy & Concurso de Foliões BAILE / MARCHINHAS TIMEFrom 16:30 - Concurso 16:00–18:30 PRICEFree VIBEBaile de Carnaval / marchinhas / orquestra / samba-canção DRESSFantasias for the Concurso - or come as you are

Why we picked it: The Bailes da Cinelândia turn the Praça Floriano in the Centro into Rio's grandest open-air dance floor. Running from Sábado de Carnaval through Terça-feira, the event features live performances from Osmar do Breque, Ellen de Lima, Paulo Nunes, Tom da Bahia, Márcio Gomes, Selma Costa, Luis Cesar, Reginaldo Bessa, Gotsha, Alberto Gino, and Wladimir Cabanas, all backed by the legendary Orquestra Tupy. Today, the Concurso de Foliões runs from 16:00 to 18:30 - a celebration of the most original, irreverent, and creative costumes in the city. Categories include Originalidade and Palhaço. This is the traditional, elegant side of Carnaval: marchinhas, samba-canção, big-band arrangements, and a multigenerational crowd dancing under the art deco facades of the Cinelândia.

Practicalities: The event is free and open to all ages. The Cinelândia metrô station operates 6h–20h during Carnaval with limited access (embarque only at acesso E / Presidente Wilson, card required). After 20h, use the Carioca station (Largo da Carioca entrance) instead. The praça is fully pedestrianised during the event. Food and drink vendors surround the square.

Praça Floriano (Cinelândia) - Centro ·riotur Fan Fest Rio Capital do Carnaval - Copacabana FAN FEST / SAMBA TIMEFrom 17:00 - Sapucaí live from 22:00 PRICEFree - facial registration via Rio Carnaval app VIBERoda de samba / live screening / beachfront festival DRESSBeach-ready - swimsuit, shorts, sandals

Why we picked it: Can't get Sapucaí tickets? The Fan Fest on Copacabana is your free alternative - giant screens broadcasting every school live from the Sambódromo, with a roda de samba by Awurê on the sand between sets. The event has been running since January with acts like Jorge Aragão, Gilsons, and Pretinho da Serrinha with Marcelo D2, and continues through to the apuração on Wednesday. Inside the Sambódromo itself, the Palco Sesc RJ in Sector 2 runs its own programme: tonight, Grupo Regente performs 21:00–midnight, followed by Estrela Negra from midnight to 03:30. The Fan Fest's magic is the atmosphere - thousands of people on the beach watching the desfiles unfold on screen while the ocean breaks behind them. It's free Carnaval at its most democratic.

Practicalities: Access via facial registration on the Rio Carnaval app. The venue is at Posto 3, near Rua República do Peru. Nearest metrô: Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Capacity is limited; arrive early if you want a good spot. Food vendors and bars line the setup. The Sapucaí broadcast starts at 22:00 and runs through to the last school.

Praia de Copacabana - Posto 3 / Rua República do Peru ·riotur 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 08:00 - Glória / Aterro Bloco do Sargento Pimenta Join the Fab Four's Carnaval alter ego as it assembles at Av. Infante Dom Henrique 75. Samba meets Strawberry Fields. Budget three hours for the bloco route through the Aterro. ↓ Walk or metrô Glória → Cinelândia (1 stop) - or rest/rehydrate in between 2 16:30 - Cinelândia Baile da Cinelândia & Concurso de Foliões Catch the costume contest from 16:00–18:30, dance to the Orquestra Tupy, and soak in the marchinhas tradition under the art deco facades. Free entry. The perfect bridge between daytime blocos and nighttime Sapucaí. ↓ Metrô Carioca → Praça Onze (1 stop) - both open 24h 3 20:00 - Praça Onze Terreirão do Samba - warm-up for Sapucaí Start the night at the Terreirão for RDN and Família Diniz - R$30 for a full-night marathon of pagode. Eat, drink, and settle in. Five-minute walk to the Sambódromo gates. ↓ 5-minute walk along Rua Benedito Hipólito to the Sambódromo 4 21:45 - Sambódromo Grupo Especial Night 2 - Beija-Flor defends the crown The main event. Four schools cross the avenida until dawn. The defending champion Beija-Flor enters around 23:20. After the last school (Tijuca, approx. 04:00–05:00), walk back to the Terreirão for the tail end of Belo's set, or take the metrô home - it runs all night. 05 Still Going After 22h Late options Terreirão do Samba - Belo from 03:30 The headliner closes from 03:30 to 04:40. Perfect for post-Sapucaí. Walk from the Sambódromo dispersão in five minutes. R$30. Fan Fest Copacabana - live screens until dawn The Sapucaí broadcast runs as long as the schools are crossing. The beach setup stays open. Free. Metrô General Osório with bilheteria externa. Palco Sesc (inside Sambódromo) - Estrela Negra Sector 2 of the Sambódromo hosts Grupo Regente 21:00–00:00 then Estrela Negra 00:00–03:30. Included with your Sapucaí ticket. Que Pena, Amor - from 07:00 tomorrow If you haven't slept: this bloco assembles at the Buraco do Lume in the Centro at 07:00 on Terça-feira with pagode dos anos 90. Raça Negra tribute vibes. 06 Plan B More options Toca Rauuuul! Praça Tiradentes, Centro · 13:00 · Raul Seixas tribute bloco - rock nacional reimagined in Carnaval style. Free. Carrossel de Emoções Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 75, Glória · 14:00 · Afternoon bloco on the same Aterro route as Sargento Pimenta. Free. Divina Tretas (LGBTQIA+) Campo de Terra Batida, Aterro do Flamengo · 08:00 · LGBTQIA+ bloco on the Flamengo waterfront. Free. Filhos da PUC Av. Delfim Moreira, 1111, Leblon · 09:00 · Zona Sul university bloco along the Leblon beachfront. Free. Estica do Flamengo R. Marquês de Abrantes, Flamengo · 14:00 · Traditional neighbourhood bloco winding through the Flamengo streets. Free. Bloco Virtual Av. Atlântica, 656, Copacabana · 08:00 · Early morning bloco on the Copacabana beachfront. Free. 07 Getting Around Transport & logistics MetrôRio - 24h operation The metrô is on hour ~90 of its 139-hour continuous run (started 5h Friday 13, ends midnight Wednesday 18). Line 2 runs Pavuna–General Osório. Lines 1 and 4 run Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico. Central do Brasil and Praça Onze are open 24h for the Sambódromo. Station Saara/Presidente Vargas is CLOSED through 17 February. Cinelândia operates 6h–20h (embarque only with pre-purchased card, acesso E). Carioca: embarque only via Largo da Carioca. General Osório has an external bilheteria. Use contactless payment or pre-load your card. SuperVia trains Central do Brasil station open 24h. Other stations operate for alighting only during madrugada. Extra services on the Saracuruna, Japeri, and Santa Cruz/Deodoro ramais during peak bloco hours. Not ideal for late-night return - stick to the metrô. Road closures & ride-hailing Extensive closures in Centro, Glória, Flamengo, and around the Sambódromo. Ride-hailing apps (99, Uber) work but surge pricing during Carnaval is extreme - expect 3–5× normal rates after 22:00. Designated pickup/dropoff zones near the Sambódromo have shifted; check the app for current pins. Metrô is your best bet tonight. Safety & hydration Carry only essentials - phone in a waterproof pouch, copy of ID, cash and one card. Leave valuables at the hotel. The city has 390 cameras with facial recognition and 40+ security towers active. Drink water constantly - Rio has been under municipal heat protocol. Sunscreen for daytime blocos. Free drinking water points at the Fan Fest and Sambódromo. 08 Neighbourhood Picks Where to be Centro / Praça Onze SAMBÓDROMO DISTRICT The gravitational centre of Segunda-feira de Carnaval. The Sambódromo and Terreirão do Samba are minutes apart on foot. The Baile da Cinelândia animates the praça from 16:30. Toca Rauuuul! fills Praça Tiradentes at 13:00. Metrô Central and Praça Onze run 24h. Food vendors, ambulantes, and barraquinhas line every block. Glória / Flamengo BLOCO CENTRAL The Aterro do Flamengo hosts two of the day's biggest blocos: Sargento Pimenta (08:00) and Carrossel de Emoções (14:00). Divina Tretas assembles at the Campo de Terra Batida at 08:00. The Estica do Flamengo rolls through the neighbourhood streets at 14:00. Metrô Glória has special Carnaval crowd-control measures in place. Copacabana / Zona Sul FAN FEST & BEACHFRONT The Fan Fest on the sand at Posto 3 runs all day and all night with live Sapucaí screens and music. Bloco Virtual assembles at Av. Atlântica 656 at 08:00 for an early Copacabana bloco. Saideira runs from Praça Almirante Júlio Noronha at 16:00 in Leme. The Filhos da PUC roll through Leblon from 09:00. Bars along Rua Barata Ribeiro and the beachfront kiosks stay open all night. Santa Teresa / Botafogo NEIGHBOURHOOD BLOCOS G.R.B.C. Aconteceu assembles on Rua Almirante Alexandrino 89 at 16:00 - a Santa Teresa institution rolling through the ladeiras. In Botafogo, Carvalho em Pé starts at 10:00 on Rua Visconde de Caravelas 14 - a smaller, intimate bloco for the neighbourhood crowd. The Badalo de Santa Teresa (15:00, Rua Monte Alegre 306) adds another option on the hillside. The Rio Times Rio Nightlife Desk riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily Compiled by the Rio Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tomorrow: Grupo Especial Night 3 - Paraíso do Tuiuti, Vila Isabel, Grande Rio & Salgueiro.