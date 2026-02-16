São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, February 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · São Paulo Nightlife Desk Segunda-feira de Carnaval · Pabllo Vittar takes the Ibirapuera, Anitta closes at Tietê 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu The Sambódromo do Anhembi went dark this morning. Fourteen schools of the Grupo Especial crossed the avenida on Friday and Saturday - the Rosas de Ouro defending its 2025 crown, the Gaviões da Fiel roaring through the madrugada - and the Grupo de Acesso I finished its programme at dawn on Sunday. The apuração comes on Tuesday. But the streets are far from quiet. Segunda-feira de Carnaval belongs to the blocos and the festivals now. The day's headline act is the Bloco da Pabllo - Pabllo Vittar commanding one of the most anticipated megablocos in the city, rolling down Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral from the Obelisco do Ibirapuera from 13:00 to 18:00. Earlier, the Espetacular Charanga do França - Thiago França's legendary brass-heavy bloco - assembles at 10:00 on Rua Barão de Tatuí in Vila Buarque and winds through the neighbourhood with marchinhas, samba, and arranjos that redefine what a bloco can sound like. In Pinheiros, a cluster of blocos launches from mid-morning: Bloco do Escocês, Bloco Me Lembra Que Eu Vou, and Bloco do Forró da Taylor. At the Largo do Paissandu in the República, the Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO Afropercussivo fills the praça with afro-Brazilian percussion from 15:00. The Minhoqueens - celebrating their eleventh year - ride the Avenida Ipiranga corridor from 13:00. And then the night. At the Centro Esportivo Tietê in Bom Retiro, the Carnaval Na Cidade festival enters its third day with Jeito Moleque at 14:45, Banda Eva at 17:15, and Anitta closing at 19:45 - the biggest pop act on São Paulo's Monday Carnaval calendar. The metrô's continuous operation since Friday hits its final stretch tonight before returning to normal schedules. All blocos must end by 18:00 - the city's strict 2026 curfew rule. But Anitta doesn't answer to the street curfew. She answers to the Tietê. This is how São Paulo does Segunda-feira. Pop royalty Anitta, Banda Eva, Jeito Moleque → Carnaval Na Cidade · Centro Esportivo Tietê · from 13:00 Megabloco do dia Bloco da Pabllo, Obelisco, pop-funk → Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral · Ibirapuera · 13:00–18:00 Brass & marchinhas Charanga do França, Vila Buarque, sopros → Rua Barão de Tatuí · Vila Buarque · from 10:00 Afro-percussão Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO, Paissandu, 15:00 → Largo do Paissandu · República · from 15:00 02 Top Picks - Fast Scan FREE $ UNDER R$50 $$ R$50–150 $$$ R$150+ 1 Carnaval Na Cidade - Anitta, Banda Eva & Jeito Moleque Centro Esportivo Tietê - Bom Retiro 13:00 $$$ 2 Bloco da Pabllo - Pabllo Vittar's megabloco Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral - Ibirapuera / Obelisco 13:00 FREE 3 Espetacular Charanga do França - brass, samba & marchinhas Rua Barão de Tatuí - Vila Buarque / Centro 10:00 FREE 4 Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO Afropercussivo Largo do Paissandu - República 15:00 FREE 5 Vou de Táxi - classic samba bloco in Vila Mariana Vila Mariana - Zona Sul 13:00 FREE 03 The Full Rundown Deep dives Carnaval Na Cidade - Anitta headlines FESTIVAL TIMEGates 13:00 - shows 14:45–22:00 PRICEFrom R$160 (meia solidária) to R$550 (open bar) VIBEPop / axé / pagode / festival DRESSFestival gear - abadás (included with ticket), fantasias

Why we picked it: The Carnaval Na Cidade is São Paulo's premier closed-venue Carnaval festival, running four days at the Centro Esportivo Tietê. Tonight's lineup is the strongest of the run: Jeito Moleque opens at 14:45 with pagode clássico, Banda Eva - the legendary Salvador axé institution - brings the Bahia sound at 17:15, and Anitta closes at 19:45. This is the biggest pop headliner on São Paulo's Segunda-feira de Carnaval. The festival offers Open Bar (water, soft drinks, beer, vodka, gin, whisky, tônica included) and Arena (bar vendido) sectors. Camiseta included with every ticket. No re-entry once you leave. Strictly 18+ - no exceptions, even with accompaniment.

Practicalities: Tickets via Ingresse. The Centro Esportivo Tietê sits on Praça Bento de Camargo Barros, 51, in Bom Retiro - close to the Marginal Tietê. Nearest metrô: Armênia (Linha 1-Azul). Arrive via Portuguesa-Tietê or Barra Funda for easier access. Parking is limited; metrô is strongly recommended. Expect afternoon showers - bring a rain poncho. Sunscreen essential.

Praça Bento de Camargo Barros, 51 - Bom Retiro ·ingresse/carnavalnacidade Bloco da Pabllo - Pabllo Vittar MEGABLOCO TIME13:00–18:00 PRICEFree VIBEPop / funk / electronic / drag DRESSFantasias, glitter, colour - the bolder the better

Why we picked it: Pabllo Vittar's bloco is one of the most anticipated events of São Paulo's Carnaval de rua - a massive, joyous, politically charged procession of pop, funk, and drag culture that draws hundreds of thousands of foliões to the Ibirapuera corridor. The route runs along Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral between the Obelisco and the Monumento às Bandeiras, the same stretch that hosts all the megablocos. Pabllo commands the trio elétrico with a setlist spanning her catalogue and featuring collaborations, costume changes, and a crowd that sings every word. This is the single biggest street event of Segunda-feira de Carnaval in São Paulo.

Practicalities: The Ibirapuera megabloco corridor has a massive footprint - arrive early to secure a good position near the trio. Nearest metrô: AACD-Servidor (Linha 5-Lilás) or Brigadeiro (Linha 2-Verde). Bring water, sunscreen, hat, and a rain poncho (afternoon showers forecast, 50% chance). No glass. Keep valuables minimal. Street vendors line the route. The 18:00 curfew is enforced.

Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, between Obelisco and Monumento às Bandeiras - Ibirapuera ·carnavalsp Espetacular Charanga do França BLOCO DE RUA TIMEConcentração 10:00 - ends by 14:00 PRICEFree VIBEMarchinhas / samba / brass / instrumental DRESSTraditional Carnaval fantasias - or come casual

Why we picked it: Created by the musician Thiago França - a central figure in São Paulo's experimental and jazz scene - the Charanga do França is unlike any other bloco in the city. The bloco is built around a full brass section that reimagines marchinhas, samba, and original compositions with virtuosic arranjos and a strong instrumental identity. The cortejo departs from Rua Barão de Tatuí in Vila Buarque and winds through the surrounding streets of the centre. This is the bloco for anyone who cares about musicianship, tradition with invention, and the pure joy of hearing a wall of horns echo through narrow paulistano streets.

Practicalities: Concentração at Rua Barão de Tatuí, Vila Buarque. Nearest metrô: República (Linhas 3/4) or Santa Cecília (Linha 3-Vermelha). The bloco runs 10:00–14:00, giving you time to transition to afternoon blocos or the Carnaval Na Cidade. Bring water and sunscreen.

Rua Barão de Tatuí - Vila Buarque ·carnavalsp Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO Afropercussivo BLOCO AFRO TIME15:00–18:00 PRICEFree VIBEAfro-Brazilian percussion / samba / maracatu DRESSWhite or African-inspired prints encouraged

Why we picked it: The Largo do Paissandu - anchored by the Igreja Nossa Senhora do Rosário dos Homens Pretos, one of São Paulo's most important Afro-Brazilian landmarks - becomes the stage for the Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO, an afropercussive bloco that centres Black identity, ancestry, and resistance through the power of percussion. The bloco carries the tradition of maracatu, samba de roda, and candomblé rhythms into the heart of the city's Carnaval de rua. If you want Carnaval with depth, history, and a batucada that shakes your ribcage, this is it.

Practicalities: Largo do Paissandu is in the República district, a short walk from Metrô Anhangabaú (Linha 3-Vermelha) or República (Linhas 3/4). The bloco runs 15:00–18:00 - curfew enforced. A good bridge between the afternoon Charanga and an evening at Carnaval Na Cidade.

Largo do Paissandu - República ·carnavalsp Ano Passado Eu Morri mas Esse Ano Eu não Morro BLOCO DE RUA TIME11:00 (Pompéia) / 12:00 (Lapa) PRICEFree VIBESamba / pop / crowd favourites DRESSFantasias - the name demands commitment

Why we picked it: The name alone is a manifesto: "Last Year I Died but This Year I Don't Die." One of São Paulo's most beloved independent blocos, it captures the irreverent, resilient, absurdist spirit of the paulistano Carnaval de rua. The bloco runs two editions today - one assembling at Praça Jesuíno Bandeira in Pompéia at 11:00, another in Lapa at 12:00. Both wind through the Zona Oeste's residential streets with a repertoire of samba, pop classics, and whatever the crowd decides to sing. The energy is chaotic, warm, and unmissable.

Practicalities: Pompéia edition: Praça Jesuíno Bandeira (metrô Vila Madalena, Linha 2-Verde). Lapa edition: from Vila Romana area. Both end by 18:00. Perfect for a late-morning start before heading to Ibirapuera for Pabllo Vittar at 13:00.

Praça Jesuíno Bandeira - Pompéia / Vila Romana - Lapa ·carnavalsp 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 10:00 - Vila Buarque Espetacular Charanga do França Start with São Paulo's most musical bloco. Brass, marchinhas, and Thiago França's arrangements winding through Vila Buarque's streets. Runs until 14:00. ↓ Metrô República → Brigadeiro (Linha 2-Verde, ~15 min) or ride-hailing 2 13:00 - Ibirapuera Bloco da Pabllo - Pabllo Vittar megabloco The day's main event on the asphalt. Pop, funk, drag, and one of the biggest crowds of Segunda-feira. Runs until 18:00 sharp. ↓ Walk to Brigadeiro metrô → Armênia (Linha 1-Azul, ~20 min) 3 19:45 - Bom Retiro Carnaval Na Cidade - Anitta closes the night End the day inside the Centro Esportivo Tietê with Anitta at 19:45. Banda Eva (17:15) if you arrive earlier. Gates from 13:00. The indoor venue means no rain worries. R$160–550. 4 22:00+ - Vila Madalena Bars of Rua Aspicuelta & Mourato Coelho If you still have legs, the bars of Vila Madalena absorb the post-Carnaval crowd. Rua Aspicuelta, Mourato Coelho, and Rua Wisard are open late with spillover Carnaval energy. 05 Still Going After 22h Late options Carnaval Na Cidade runs late Anitta hits at 19:45 and the festival energy carries past 22:00. The Centro Esportivo Tietê keeps the sound going. Your best bet for a structured late-night experience tonight. Vila Madalena & Pinheiros bars After the blocos wrap at 18:00, the bars of Vila Madalena (Rua Aspicuelta, Rua Mourato Coelho) and Pinheiros (Rua dos Pinheiros) absorb the crowd. Packed houses and Carnaval energy spilling into the night. Rua Augusta & Baixo Augusta The Baixo Augusta clubs and bars along Rua Augusta and Consolação are open for post-bloco overflow. Expect DJ sets, extended hours, and a festive crowd keeping the night alive. Tomorrow: Terça-feira de Carnaval The last day of official Carnaval. Galo da Madrugada hits Ibirapuera at 10:00. Carnaval Na Cidade closes with Silva (14:45), Thiaguinho (16:45), and Nattan (19:15). Apuração of the Grupo Especial also on Tuesday. 06 Plan B More options Bloco do Escocês Pinheiros · 10:00 · A Zona Oeste favourite with pop and MPB crowd-pleasers. Free. Bloco Me Lembra Que Eu Vou Pinheiros · 09:00 · Morning bloco for early risers in the Pinheiros neighbourhood. Free. Bloco MPBebados Pinheiros · 13:00 · MPB classics fuelled by Carnaval energy. The name says it all. Free. Somos Todos Carmen Vila Buarque · 13:00 · Tribute to Carmen Miranda - tropical fantasias encouraged, samba and marchinhas. Free. Vou de Táxi Vila Mariana · 13:00 · Beloved neighbourhood bloco with samba and pagode through the streets of Vila Mariana. Free. Minhoqueens Av. Ipiranga - República · 13:00 · LGBTQIA+ bloco celebrating its 11th year, pop and funk anthems on the Ipiranga corridor. Free. 07 Getting Around Transport & logistics Metrô SP - last day of 24h operation The metrô's continuous operation (started Friday 13) enters its final stretch today. Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha, and 15-Prata are running. Sunday→Monday madrugada: embarque only at Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras-Barra Funda; all others desembarque and transferência only. By Monday daytime, normal service resumes at all stations. For Carnaval Na Cidade: use Armênia (Linha 1-Azul). For Ibirapuera megablocos: Brigadeiro (Linha 2-Verde) or AACD-Servidor (Linha 5-Lilás). República station may have temporary access closures during bloco hours. Buses - 1,300 lines + night services SPTrans runs 1,300 daytime lines and 150 night lines across the city. Over 12,000 CET and SPTrans agents are deployed for Carnaval. The free Anhembi shuttle buses (from Tietê and Barra Funda) do NOT run today - they operated on desfile nights only (13, 14, 15, 21). Regular bus fare: R$5.30 via Bilhete Único or cash. CPTM lines (10-Turquesa, 11-Coral, 12-Safira, 13-Jade) also ran 24h through the weekend. Road closures & ride-hailing Extensive closures around Ibirapuera (Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral), República (Av. Ipiranga), and bloco routes in Pinheiros, Pompéia, and Vila Buarque. Ride-hailing (99, Uber) available but expect heavy surge pricing 17:00–19:00 when blocos end. Metrô is your best option today. Drop-off zones shift - check the app for current pins. Safety & weather Forecast: max 30°C, min 20°C, with a 50% chance of afternoon showers. Bring a rain poncho. Sunscreen all day. Carry only essentials - phone in a sealed pouch, copy of ID, minimal cash. All blocos must end by 18:00 (city-wide curfew for 2026). Water vendors everywhere but bring your own refillable bottle. QR Code bilhetes available via WhatsApp 11 3888-2200 or the TOP app. 08 Neighbourhood Picks Where to be Ibirapuera / Vila Mariana MEGABLOCO CORRIDOR The Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral strip between the Obelisco and the Monumento às Bandeiras is ground zero. Bloco da Pabllo (13:00) commands the corridor. The Galo da Madrugada assembles in Vila Mariana at 10:00. Vou de Táxi rolls through Vila Mariana at 13:00. Metrô Brigadeiro and AACD-Servidor serve the area. Food trucks and ambulantes line the Ibirapuera perimeter. Pinheiros / Vila Madalena BLOCO CLUSTER A dense cluster of morning and afternoon blocos. Bloco do Escocês (10:00), Bloco Me Lembra Que Eu Vou (09:00), Bloco do Forró da Taylor (10:00), and Bloco MPBebados (13:00) all roll through Pinheiros. After the 18:00 curfew, Vila Madalena's bars on Rua Aspicuelta and Mourato Coelho absorb the crowd. Metrô Faria Lima or Vila Madalena. República / Centro CULTURE & PERCUSSION The Charanga do França holds Vila Buarque from 10:00. Somos Todos Carmen (13:00) keeps the centre alive. The Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO fills the Largo do Paissandu from 15:00. Minhoqueens rides the Av. Ipiranga corridor from 13:00. Metrô República or Anhangabaú. The historic centre is the soul of São Paulo's bloco culture. Bom Retiro / Zona Norte FESTIVAL ZONE The Carnaval Na Cidade at the Centro Esportivo Tietê is the only structured nightlife venue operating tonight - Jeito Moleque (14:45), Banda Eva (17:15), and Anitta (19:45). Metrô Armênia is closest. The Bom Retiro neighbourhood around the Tietê also has restaurants and bars open for pre- and post-festival dining. Tomorrow: Terça-feira de Carnaval - Galo da Madrugada at Ibirapuera, Silva + Thiaguinho + Nattan at Carnaval Na Cidade, Grupo Especial apuração.