Asia Intelligence Brief For Monday, February 16, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday, February 16, 2026





Monday Edition











What matters today



1 Japan GDP disappoints - Q4 2025 GDP grew just 0.1% q/q (0.2% annualised), far below consensus of 0.4% (1.6% annualised); avoids technical recession but underscores fragility; Nikkei settles at 56,942; yen weakens to 153.06; PM Takaichi meets BOJ Governor Ueda at 5pm to coordinate fiscal-monetary response

2 Modi opens India AI Impact Summit - PM inaugurates five-day expo at Bharat Mandapam; 100+ countries represented; Sam Altman confirms India is OpenAI's second-largest market (100M weekly users); Macron arrives Mumbai Monday night for 3-day visit; 114 Rafale deal cleared last week anchors India–France defence ties

3 North Korea honours Ukraine war dead - Kim Jong Un inaugurates Saeppyol Street housing for families of soldiers killed fighting for Russia; NIS estimates 6,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded; Workers' Party Congress expected late February; daughter Ju Ae's successor role under scrutiny

4 Bondi Beach shooter in court - Naveed Akram, 24, appears via video link from Goulburn supermax on 59 charges including 15 counts of murder; Australia's worst terror attack since 1978; royal commission into antisemitism announced; Sensex rallies +650pts as banks recover from 3-day selloff







01

Market Snapshot

Close / Intraday Feb 16









PAIR / INDEX

LEVEL

WK CHG

SIGNAL









Nikkei 225

56,942

-0.22%

▼ weak GDP data; Topix -0.82%; thin holiday trading





Hang Seng

26,706

+0.5%

▲ half-day session; China-beta proxy during A-share shutdown





Shanghai / CSI 300

Closed

-

- Lunar New Year break Feb 15–23; reopens Feb 24





KOSPI / TAIEX

Closed

-

- Lunar New Year holiday; Taiwan deal to reprice on reopen





BSE Sensex

~83,277

+0.8%

▲ banking-led rally snaps 2-day losing streak; Power Grid +4.5%; RBI capital market norms hit BSE -7%





USD/JPY

153.06

Yen -0.25%

▼ yen reverses on GDP miss; Takaichi–Ueda meeting called





S&P/ASX 200

8,941

+0.2%

▲ modest; resources firm; thin volume





Gold

~$5,010/oz

-0.7%

▼ profit-taking from $5,050 highs; thin holiday volumes; Asian central banks still buyers





Brent Crude

~$67.80/bbl

+0.9%

▼ second weekly decline; IEA projects 3.7M bpd surplus; IRGC Hormuz exercises Monday













COUNTRY

KEY DEVELOPMENT

CREDIT SIGNAL









Japan

Q4 GDP 0.2% annualised vs 1.6% forecast; Takaichi–Ueda summit today

BOJ rate hike timeline pushed back; 40Y JGB at record; fiscal expansion accelerates; 230% debt-to-GDP





North Korea

Saeppyol Street inaugurated for war dead families; Workers' Party Congress due late Feb

NIS estimates 6,000 killed/wounded; Russia military tech transfers accelerating; Kim pledges unconditional Putin support





India

Sensex +650pts Monday; AI Impact Summit opens; Macron arrives for 114 Rafale talks

RBI tightens broker capital norms (Apr 1); banking rally snaps 3-day selloff; France defence deal ₹3tn+





Bangladesh

BNP wins 216 seats; Tarique Rahman swearing-in expected this week

Geopolitical pivot from India toward Pakistan/China; garment sector stabilisation critical; Jamaat accepts opposition role





China

Markets dark Feb 15–23; record 9.5bn Lunar New Year trips; ¥360M vouchers

Consumption test; US tariff truce holds through Nov 2026; deflation risks monitored





Australia

Bondi shooter Akram in court Monday; 59 charges; royal commission into antisemitism

Intelligence failure inquiry ongoing; gun reform passed; RBA at 3.85% after Feb 3 hike; next decision Mar 16–17













WHO

ROLE

WHY IT MATTERS









Sanae Takaichi

PM, Japan

GDP miss strengthens her case for fiscal expansion; meeting BOJ's Ueda today; 69% cabinet approval; Trump summit ahead





Kim Jong Un

Supreme Leader, DPRK

Inaugurated Saeppyol Street Monday; elevating daughter Ju Ae's public profile; Workers' Party Congress looms; pledged unconditional Putin support





Narendra Modi

PM, India

Inaugurated AI Impact Summit Monday; hosting Macron for 114 Rafale talks Tuesday; market rally follows trade optimism





Tarique Rahman

PM-designate, Bangladesh

BNP landslide (216 seats); swearing-in this week; returned from 17-year exile Dec 2025; geopolitical pivot from Hasina era





Kazuo Ueda

Governor, Bank of Japan

Meeting PM Takaichi today; GDP miss complicates rate normalisation; yen carry trade concerns intensify





Emmanuel Macron

President, France

Arrives Mumbai Monday night; 4th India visit; 114 Rafale deal on table; co-hosts India–France Year of Innovation 2026; AI Summit participant





Sam Altman

CEO, OpenAI

Confirmed India as OpenAI's second-largest market (100M weekly ChatGPT users) ahead of AI Summit; tech CEO cohort converges on Delhi













JURISDICTION

MEASURE

STATUS / IMPACT









India

AI Impact Summit 2026 opens; 114 Rafale G2G deal cleared; RBI capital market norms

Summit runs Feb 16–20; Rafale deal ₹2.9–3.15 lakh crore; RBI broker norms effective Apr 1; UPI extended to 40+ countries for delegates





North Korea

Workers' Party Congress due late Feb - 5-year policy goals, Ju Ae succession

Saeppyol Street inaugurated Monday; mutual defence pact with Russia formalised; 14,000 troops deployed since 2024





Australia

Bondi Beach terrorism court proceedings; gun reform law; antisemitism royal commission

Akram in court Monday on 59 charges; 3 concurrent inquiries; RBA at 3.85% after Feb 3 hike; next rate decision Mar 16–17





Bangladesh

BNP government formation; July Charter referendum approved (60.3%); Awami League banned

Rahman swearing-in this week; 80+ constitutional reform proposals; PM term limits proposed; garment sector stabilisation key





China

Mainland exchanges closed Feb 16–23 (Lunar New Year); 9-day shutdown

Record 9.5bn trips; ¥360M vouchers; Hong Kong half-day Monday last trading; reopens Feb 24; reopen gap risk





Japan

¥122tn record FY2026 budget; ¥9tn defence; food tax freeze

Supermajority enables passage; GDP miss reinforces fiscal push; Takaichi–Ueda coordination key







02Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalKorean Peninsula - DPRK War Dead & Party CongressKim Jong Un inaugurates Saeppyol Street Monday for families of soldiers killed in Russia; NIS estimates 6,000 killed/wounded; Workers' Party Congress due late Feb expected to formalise Ju Ae succession; Kim pledged "unconditional support" for Putin's policies last weekCriticalMyanmar - Civil War OngoingJunta's USDP election results unrecognised by most ASEAN members; clashes continue in Karen, Kachin, Shan states; ASEAN SG at Munich engaging on peace plan; Philippines as ASEAN chair pushes envoy access to opposition leadersEscalatingAustralia - Bondi Beach Terrorism AftermathNaveed Akram appears in court Monday on 59 charges; 15 killed, 40 injured in Dec 14 IS-inspired attack on Jewish Hanukkah celebration; royal commission into antisemitism; intelligence failure inquiry; gun reform legislation passedTenseBangladesh - Post-Election TransitionBNP won 216 seats in Feb 12 election; Tarique Rahman set for swearing-in this week; Jamaat concedes, accepts opposition role; Modi and Rubio congratulate; Hasina in exile in India; geopolitical rebalancing from India toward Pakistan/China under way03Fast TakeJapan's GDP Miss Collides with the Takaichi TradeMonday's GDP release puts PM Takaichi in a politically useful but economically precarious position. The 0.2% annualised growth rate - one-eighth of what economists expected - vindicates her fiscal expansion agenda: record ¥122tn budget, a two-year food tax freeze, and ¥21.3tn in supplementary stimulus. Markets are already repricing: Goldman Sachs expects defence spending and factory automation to drive the next equity leg higher, and Takaichi's upcoming meeting with Trump should yield joint industrial announcements. But the same data removes any remaining urgency for the Bank of Japan to normalise rates. Governor Ueda meets Takaichi at 5pm Tokyo time today, and the message from markets is clear: the yen carry trade, which one analyst now calls "a ticking time bomb," depends on the gap between Japan's near-zero rates and US rates remaining wide. The paradox for Asia-watchers is that Japan's weakness strengthens the case for its most ambitious fiscal program since the Bubble era - while simultaneously making the currency risk harder to hedge.04Developments to WatchJAPANGDP Stumbles to 0.2% Annualised - Technical Recession Narrowly AvoidedJapan's Q4 2025 GDP grew just 0.1% quarter-on-quarter - a sharp disappointment against the consensus forecast of 0.4%. Annualised, output expanded a mere 0.2% versus the 1.6% expected, following a revised 2.3% decline in Q3. Private consumption provided the sole bright spot, offsetting persistent weakness in exports and public spending. The data confirms the economy narrowly avoided a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. The Nikkei 225 opened marginally higher before settling down 0.24% to 56,942 in thin Lunar New Year trading, while the Topix fell 0.82% to 3,787. The yen weakened 0.25% to 153.06 against the dollar, as traders pared expectations for Bank of Japa rate hikes. Capital Economics' Marcel Thieliant wrote that the sluggish growth increases the likelihood Takaichi will accelerate her stimulus plans. The Takaichi–Ueda meeting scheduled for 5pm Monday is now the key near-term event for Japanese monetary policy signalling.NORTH KOREAKim Jong Un Inaugurates Housing for Families of Soldiers Killed Fighting for RussiaNorth Korea announced Monday the completion of Saeppyol Street, a new residential district in Pyongyang dedicated to families of soldiers killed fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. State media photographs showed Kim Jong Un accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae touring apartments and consoling bereaved families. Kim said the homes were meant to allow families to "take pride in their sons and husbands and live happily." The report did not mention Russia specifically, though Kim last week pledged to "unconditionally support" all of Putin's policies. South Korea 's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers it estimates 6,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded during deployment, up from a previous estimate of roughly 600 fatalities. Analysts at the Korea Institute for National Unification described the timing as a "highly calculated political move to justify its soldier deployment" ahead of the ruling Workers' Party Congress expected later this month, where Kim is expected to outline five-year policy goals and potentially formalise Ju Ae's role as successor.INDIA / AIModi Opens India AI Impact Summit as Macron Arrives for Defence & Tech TalksPrime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Monday evening at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, opening a five-day programme that is the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. More than 100 countries are represented, with over 2.5 lakh visitors expected across 300+ exhibition pavilions spanning three thematic pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed India has become OpenAI's second-largest market globally with 100 million weekly ChatGPT users. French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Mumbai Monday night for a three-day visit - his fourth to India - beginning with a bilateral summit with Modi on Tuesday. The visit comes days after India cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, in one of New Delhi's largest-ever defence acquisitions valued at an estimated ₹2.9–3.15 lakh crore. The leaders will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India on Tuesday evening.INDIA / MARKETSSensex Jumps 650 Points as Banks Rally; RBI Tightens Capital Market Lending NormsIndian benchmark indices staged a strong late-session rally on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak driven by heavy buying in banking stocks. The Sensex ended 650.39 points or 0.79% higher at 83,277.15, while the Nifty 50 rose 211.65 points or 0.83% to 25,682.75. Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, ITC, and Asian Paints led gains of up to 4.5%, while Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finance were the principal laggards. The rally came despite the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of revised capital market exposure norms for bank lending to brokers, effective April 1, 2026, mandating 100% collateral and a 25% cash trap for bank guarantees. BSE, Angel One, and MCX shares fell up to 10% on the new framework. Asian markets delivered a mixed performance with volumes thinned by Lunar New Year closures across China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore (half-day). Nifty formed a bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart, with analysts noting resistance at 25,700–25,800.AUSTRALIA / SECURITYBondi Beach Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance on 59 ChargesNaveed Akram, 24, the sole surviving suspect in the Bondi Beach mass shooting, appeared Monday via video link from Goulburn supermax prison at Sydney's Downing Center Local Court. He faces 59 charges related to the December 14 attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder, and one count of carrying out a terrorist act. Akram did not enter a plea and spoke only to acknowledge the extension of a suppression order protecting victims' identities. Court documents allege the attack was "meticulously" planned over months, with CCTV showing a reconnaissance mission two days before. Videos allegedly found on Akram's phone show him and his father Sajid - who was killed by police at the scene - posing with an IS flag and making statements about their motivations. Defence lawyer Ben Archbold said it was too early to indicate any plea intentions. The case is part of three official inquiries, including a royal commission into antisemitism and an investigation into intelligence agency interactions before the attack. Akram is next scheduled in court on April 9.BANGLADESHRahman Prepares for Power as BNP's Landslide Victory Reshapes South Asian GeopoliticsTarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Bangladesh's next prime minister this week after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a commanding 216 seats in last Thursday's parliamentary election - the country's first since the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina. The Election Commission published official gazette results on Friday, showing a decisive two-thirds majority for the BNP-led alliance against Jamaat-e-Islami's 76 seats. In his first speech Saturday, Rahman appealed for national unity, dedicating the victory to those who "sacrificed for democracy." Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate who oversaw the transition, congratulated Rahman and prepared to step down. India's PM Modi and US Secretary of State Rubio both extended congratulations. The geopolitical implications are significant: Hasina remains in exile in India, which has strained Dhaka–New Delhi ties, while BNP has signalled it would strengthen relations with Pakistan - PM Shehbaz Sharif was among the first to congratulate Rahman. Analysts at Dhaka University warn that the critical challenge is now governance, law and order, and economic stabilisation in a country still recovering from months of political upheaval.CHINA / MARKETSAsian Markets Enter Lunar New Year Liquidity Vacuum - Hong Kong Last to TradeMonday marked the start of the most significant annual liquidity disruption across Asian markets. Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges closed for the extended nine-day Spring Festival holiday (Feb 16–23), reopening February 24. Seoul and Taipei are also shut. Hong Kong held a half-day session on Monday - its final trading before closing Tuesday through Thursday - with the Hang Seng rising 0.5% in thin volumes as it served as the sole China-beta venue. Singapore's SGX also ran a half-day before closing Feb 17–18. The DXY held steady in the high 96s as the Dollar benefited from thin Asian liquidity. For commodity markets, gold maintained its position above $5,000/oz amid robust central bank buying, while Brent crude traded around $67.80 amid bearish IEA supply forecasts. When Chinese markets reopen on February 24, they will reprice a week's worth of accumulated headlines - including any tariff developments, the India AI Summit outcomes, and critically, the first high-frequency consumption data from the holiday period. The government deployed ¥360 million in tourism vouchers and expects a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the 40-day chunyun period.05Sovereign & Credit Pulse06Power Players07Regulatory & Policy Watch08CalendarNext 72 HoursMON 16Japan: PM Takaichi meets BOJ Governor Ueda at 5pm Tokyo - critical post-GDP policy coordination signalMON 16China: Lunar New Year's Eve (Feb 16) - Year of the Horse officially begins Feb 17; markets remain closed through Feb 23TUE 17India: Modi–Macron bilateral summit in Mumbai; India–France Innovation Forum at Taj Mahal Palace; Year of Innovation inauguration at Gateway of IndiaTUE 17Australia: RBA February Board minutes publication (11:30am AEDT) - next rate decision not until March 16–17WED 18Japan: January trade balance data - export trends under scrutiny after GDP miss; semiconductor shipments key metricWED 19India: AI Impact Summit official opening day - PM Modi inaugurates summit; Macron participates; CEO roundtable with global tech leaders09Bottom LineMonday's Asia session opens with three distinct signals about the region's direction - economic, strategic, and political - each with implications that extend well beyond the week's GDP miss is the session's defining macro event, but the political read matters more than the economic one. The 0.2% annualised growth rate - one-eighth of what economists expected - gives PM Takaichi data-driven cover for her entire fiscal agenda, from the record ¥122 trillion budget to the consumption tax freeze. The Takaichi–Ueda meeting at 5pm today will signal whether monetary policy is being explicitly subordinated to fiscal expansion - a development that would mark the clearest break from the Kuroda–Kishida framework since Abenomics. For carry traders, the implication is clear: rate normalisation has been pushed further out, the yen weakens, and the structural gap between Japanese and US rates that fuels the carry trade persists.India's AI Impact Summit positions New Delhi as the host of the Global South's first major AI governance forum, and the timing is not accidental. With Macron arriving for a three-day visit that combines the 114-Rafale mega-deal with innovation diplomacy, Modi is running a dual-track strategy: defence hardware from France, digital governance leadership from the summit. The Sensex's 650-point rally reinforces the market's appetite for India's current trajectory, though the RBI's tightening of capital market lending norms is a reminder that the central bank remains cautious about financial stability even as it supports growth.North Korea's Saeppyol Street inauguration is the starkest signal yet of the human cost of Pyongyang's alliance with Moscow. The upgraded NIS estimate of 6,000 casualties - ten times last year's figure - and the timing ahead of the Workers' Party Congress suggest Kim is preparing a narrative framework that justifies the deployment while building domestic political capital. The daughter question - whether Ju Ae receives a formal title at the Congress - may prove the most consequential North Korea development of 2026.The Lunar New Year shutdown creates a one-week information vacuum across Asian markets. When Chinese exchanges reopen on February 24, they will reprice accumulated headlines and critically, the first high-frequency consumption data from the holiday. Whether festive spending sticks or evaporates will shape the growth narrative for the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's political transition and Australia's reckoning with its worst terror attack remind us that the region's most consequential developments often come from outside the familiar Northeast Asian frame.Asia Intelligence Brief · Monday Edition