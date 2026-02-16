Pregnant Women Eclipse Rules: 5 Things To Avoid During Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse effect on pregnant ladies: The year's first solar eclipse is on Tuesday, February 17. Pregnant women should definitely not do certain things during this time. Otherwise, it could negatively affect the baby in the womb.

The first solar eclipse of 2026 is on March 17. It won't be visible in India. As per religious texts, pregnant women must avoid certain acts to protect their unborn child.

Pregnant women shouldn't go out during the eclipse or be in direct sunlight. It's considered inauspicious and can affect the baby, according to religious texts.

Pregnant women should avoid eating, drinking, and sleeping during the solar eclipse. It's believed eclipse rays contaminate food, and eating it can cause illness.

Pregnant women should not use sharp objects like knives, blades, scissors, or needles. Cutting or sewing during the eclipse is considered inauspicious and may cause future issues.

Pregnant women should not perform worship rituals. They can chant mantras silently. It's best to cover windows and doors so that the eclipse rays do not enter the house.

Pregnant women should avoid dressing up, as negative energies are strong during the eclipse. Caution is advised.DisclaimerThis info is from religious texts and is for informational purposes.