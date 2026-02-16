Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation After Congress High Command Steps In

Borah Retracts Resignation After High Command Intervention

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday tendered his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, but later retracted it within a few hours, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Jitendra Singh said.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that Borah, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress for nearly three decades, had earlier submitted his resignation to the party's national president. However, the resignation was not accepted. "Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party's national president. Sometimes, differences arise within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. Party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had a long conversation with him. We have resolved it through dialogue. I thank Bhupen Borah for withdrawing his resignation," Singh said.

Later in the day, Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the residence of Bhupen Kumar Borah after he tendered his resignation from the party today. Gogoi praised Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, calling him a "strong Congress leader" and an "asset" to the party amid ongoing internal discussions within the state unit.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi said that senior party leaders held detailed deliberations with Borah for nearly three hours in an effort to address concerns. "Bhupen Kumar Borah is our asset. He is fighting against evil. We held discussions with Bhupen Kumar Borah for the last three hours. He is a strong Congress leader. If any wrong was done, as a brother, I apologise to him," Gogoi said. He further informed that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also spoke with Borah. "Rahul Gandhi also spoke with Bhupen Kumar Borah," he added.

Borah Hints at Internal Issues Behind Decision

It started when Assam Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah said earlier this morning that he had submitted his resignation to the Congress high command, but did not elaborate on the reasons immediately. Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary. "I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command...Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters.

While refraining from elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues beginning with the Behali episode. "You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali," he said.

He also suggested dissatisfaction over the party's internal decision-making processes, particularly regarding participation in the Majuli yatra. "I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party," he remarked.

Assam CM Takes Jibe at Congress Over Turmoil

Amid the ongoing turmoil, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress, terming its future in the state "grim" in the wake of the episode. The CM called Borah's decision a "symbolic message" reflecting the party's changing dynamics and internal challenges.

Speaking to the reporters, Assam CM said, "Bhupen Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party who did not occupy the post of MLA or minister. His resignation carries a symbolic message that in Congress, no one from a normal family can prosper. He has accused Congress of appeasement politics. I welcome the resignation."

He further added that, "Borah has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow (February 17) evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat." Highlighting the Congress' situation in Assam, CM Sarma remarked, "Congress's position in Assam is terrible. Three observers have come here for the selection of candidates. They have been assigned an MLA from the minority community. The situation is really grim. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it. Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader."

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress. (ANI)

