Trending 6-Gram Gold Necklace Designs For Modern Women Check Here

6 Grams Gold Necklace Designs: A 22-carat gold necklace costs a lot. So, check out these new fancy designs for 6-gram gold necklaces that will make your neck look full and also fit right into your budget.

With 22kt gold prices so high, a 1-tola necklace is pricey. Why not pick a 6-gram design that looks heavy but is budget-friendly? See our modern floral collection now!

This stunning, traditional gold necklace is perfect for weddings. It has a central blooming flower with delicate petal designs on the sides. It's ideal for a royal look at functions.

This modern, lightweight gold necklace has a gorgeous floral and leaf design. It features a Y-shape with three flowers and an asymmetric look. Can be made in just 5 grams.

A perfect example of an elegant, minimalist style. This gold necklace features a butterfly motif, teardrop pendant, and leaf filigree work for a delicate and stylish look.

This chic flower gold necklace doubles as a stylish choker. Small flowers on the chain give it a youthful look, perfect for women aged 25 to 50+. Get yours made in 5.10 grams.