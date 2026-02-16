Trending 6-Gram Gold Necklace Designs For Modern Women Check Here
6 Grams Gold Necklace Designs: A 22-carat gold necklace costs a lot. So, check out these new fancy designs for 6-gram gold necklaces that will make your neck look full and also fit right into your budget.
With 22kt gold prices so high, a 1-tola necklace is pricey. Why not pick a 6-gram design that looks heavy but is budget-friendly? See our modern floral collection now!
This stunning, traditional gold necklace is perfect for weddings. It has a central blooming flower with delicate petal designs on the sides. It's ideal for a royal look at functions.
This modern, lightweight gold necklace has a gorgeous floral and leaf design. It features a Y-shape with three flowers and an asymmetric look. Can be made in just 5 grams.
Also read-Kitchen Almirah & Almari Design: More storage in less space
A perfect example of an elegant, minimalist style. This gold necklace features a butterfly motif, teardrop pendant, and leaf filigree work for a delicate and stylish look.
Also read-Nose Ring Gold Ideas: 5-gram gold nose ring designs for your niece
This chic flower gold necklace doubles as a stylish choker. Small flowers on the chain give it a youthful look, perfect for women aged 25 to 50+. Get yours made in 5.10 grams.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment