Is Losing Sandals In A Temple Good Or Bad Luck? What Astrologers Say

Losing your sandals when you go to the temple is a common experience. While this can happen for practical reasons like overcrowding, let's see what kind of astrological impact it might have.

When visiting a temple, we first remove our footwear. This is a spiritual tradition. But on crowded days, it's common for footwear to go missing after prayers.

Some see it as normal, while others wonder if it's a good sign. In crowds, people might mistakenly take the wrong pair, or theft can happen, causing them to get lost.

Some offer spiritual reasons. Astrologers say for those with Sani Dosham, losing footwear can reduce Saturn's negative impact and signal good changes like debt relief.

However, this is a faith-based view. Removing footwear symbolizes leaving ego and negativity behind to approach God with a pure heart. It's an expression of devotion.

In the Ramayana, Bharata ruled with Rama's sandals on the throne. So, footwear also symbolizes authority and responsibility, giving it a spiritual meaning in our culture.