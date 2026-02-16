MP CM Chairs Wildlife Board Meet, Focuses On Tourism, Conservation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday chaired the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board meeting at Mantralaya and issued key directions to forest department officials to strengthen wildlife conservation and tourism initiatives. According to an official release, CM Yadav highlighted that sustained conservation efforts across the state have led to a noticeable increase in wildlife populations and emphasised the need to promote human-wildlife coexistence by raising public awareness and educating citizens on necessary precautions.

Promoting Wildlife and Eco-Tourism

The Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to coordinate closely with the Tourism Department to actively promote wildlife tourism in Madhya Pradesh, positioning the state as a preferred destination for eco-tourism and nature-based experiences.

Expanding Conservation and Research Initiatives

The Chief Minister also called for expanding the 'Anubhuti' program, which introduces school students to forests and wildlife, and for involving more schools in the initiative.

He further said that Madhya Pradesh is providing wildlife to other states and urged reciprocal exchanges to further enrich biodiversity. The CM also called for adopting best practices and innovations in wildlife management from other states.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to involve universities and institutions in advancing research on forests and wildlife. He further directed that proper conservation arrangements be implemented for archaeological heritage sites in forest areas and suggested organising joint workshops involving the Forest Department, the Archaeology Department, and related institutions.

Enhancing Community Safety and Squad Capabilities

Additionally, the CM directed that at least two individuals in every Gram Panchayat be trained in safe snake handling and in providing preliminary assistance to victims to reduce fatalities from snakebite incidents.

He also stressed the need for awareness campaigns on snake-related precautions and further instructed that indigenous dog breeds be included in the Dog Squad.

Board Approves Key Wildlife Proposals

During the meeting, the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board approved several key proposals, including the expansion of buffer zones in Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary, Sanjay Tiger Reserve (Sidhi), and wildlife clearances for Panna Tiger Reserve, Padma Shri Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Tiger Reserve (Ratapani Tiger Reserve), Son Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kuno National Park (Sheopur), and the Satpura-Pench Tiger Reserve corridor. (ANI)

