USIBC Lauds AI Impact Summit For Boosting US-India Commercial Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 19, setting the stage for strengthened global collaboration and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented Artificial Intelligence (AI). The summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI. The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.
PM Modi Inaugurates AI Impact Summit
Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence. The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.
After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.
AI's Role in 'Viksit Bharat@2047'
An official release said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key enabler of India's development journey, strengthening governance and transforming public service delivery in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment