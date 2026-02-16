'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Marries Christian Lee Hutson In NYC

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke, best known for portraying the bold and quick-witted Robin, has got married. In a surprise weekend affair, the actor got married to singer Christian Lee Hutson at St George's Episcopal Church in New York City on Saturday, as per a Page Six report.

Star-studded Wedding with 'Stranger Things' Reunion

While her famous parents, dad Ethan Hawke and mom Uma Thurman along with younger brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke remained in full attendance, the wedding also marked an epic 'Stranger Things' reunion as many of co-stars joined the celebrations. Pictures going viral on social media show actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery gracing Hawke's NYC wedding.

The Wedding Look and Reception

The pictures also offered a glimpse into Maya Hawke's wedding look as she looked appeared beautiful white gown with an oversized and feathery winter coat, while Hutson keep it classic in a tuxedo. Her superstar father looked dapper in a black suit as he walked alongside Hawke while holding a bouquet of white flowers. Her mother, Uma Thurman was dressed in a light blue floral ensemble.

After the wedding, the newlyweds and the guests attended the reception at The Players Members Club.

From Engagement to Collaboration

In February last year, Christian Lee Hutson confirmed his engagement with Hawke, shortly after the 'Stranger Things' star was spotted flashing a diamond ring on her wedding finger. The couple has also teamed up on music projects, even collaborating on Maya Hawke's second studio album 'Moss' and her recent album 'Chaos Angel'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by christian lee hutson (@christianleehutson)

"Hutson has been so encouraging to me as a musician, helping me to make the transition from being a poet in a band to sort of being a musician," Maya said in an interaction with Variety in June 2024.

Hawke and Hutson made their relationship official while attending the opening night of the Broadway show 'John Proctor is the Villain' in April 2025. (ANI)

