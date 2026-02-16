Bhupesh Baghel To Lead 'MNREGA Bachao Mahasangram' Protest In Punjab

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said he will attend a Punjab Congress Committee meeting in Chandigarh tomorrow, on February 17 and will participate in the 'MNREGA Bachao Mahasangram' in Mansa and Bathinda, alleging that both the United States and the Centre have taken steps detrimental to Indian farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Baghel said, "I'm leaving for Punjab today. There's a State Congress Committee meeting in Chandigarh, followed by 'MNREGA Bachao Mahasangram' tomorrow in Mansa and Bathinda against what's happening to farmers. We are going to start fighting against the 18 per cent tariffs imposed by the US, along with the devastating steps the Indian government has taken against farmers."

Protest Over New MNREGA Act and Farmer Policies

The VB-G RAM G Act, which was renewed from 'MNREGA', passed in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025 and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and for removing the 60:40 fund-sharing between the Centre and the states.

The former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister further said that the protest would raise issues concerning farmers and the aggressive policy measures that have adversely affected them. "There was a protest by the Americans. Along with that, the aggressive steps taken by the Indian government for the farmers, which have been opened for America, against that too, we are going to start the fight," he said.

The India-US Interim Agreement, announced last week, is intended as a framework for a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade pact between the two countries.

Baghel Takes a Swipe at BJP Leader

Taking a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Sao, Baghel said, "Arun Sao ji, as the district head, whatever he has promised to the people, he should study it, how much he has done and how much he has not done. He should see it first. But the speech should be right. First, do it your way. After that, we will learn."

Comments on National Economy

Baghel also responded to remarks about the economic management of the previous UPA government, stating, "See how much the country had to pay in the time of Manmohan Singh and how much it is now. From 1947 to 2014, how much the country had to pay -- three times more than what was taken in 10-11 years. And see how their financial system is."

Future Rallies and Challenge to Amit Shah

Meanwhile, rallies are likely to be held on February 28 or March 1 in Punjab, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders expected to attend. Baghel also issued a direct challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "I challenge Amit Shah to come and debate where and when."

Punjab Assembly Elections 2027 Strategy

Regarding ticket distribution, he said priority would be given to OBCs, STs, SCs, women, and youth in the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab. (ANI)

