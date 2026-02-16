Assam Polls: ECI Team Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Guwahati

In view of the upcoming Assam polls, a team of the Election Commission of India led by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Guwahati on Monday on a three-day visit. The Commission was received this afternoon at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel.

Other members of the team included Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi; Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Maneesh Garg and Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma; Director General Ashish Goyal; Advisor NN Butolia; and Director Vidyarani Kanthoujam, among other senior officials. The Commission will participate in various programmes and meetings related to the forthcoming Assam assembly polls.

ECI to Hold Series of Review Meetings

On February 17, the Commission will meet representatives of political parties. Representatives of recognized national and state political parties will take part in the discussion. The Commission will also hold a review meeting with the Inspectors General Police, DIGs, District Election Officers-cum-District Magistrates, and Senior Superintendents of Police regarding poll preparedness, a release said.

On February 18, the Commission will meet at the same venue with the nodal and Head of the enforcement agencies, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, State Police Nodal Officer, CAPF Nodal Officer. The Commission will also hold a review meeting with the Chief Secretary of Assam, Director General of Police and other senior officers of the state. The Commission is also expected to address press conference and interact with Booth Level Officers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)