Rajnath Singh Hails BEL Scientists For Evms, Slams Opposition's Doubts

Rajnath Singh on EVMs and Democracy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed scientists of Bharat Electronics Limited who developed the Electronic Voting Machines. At the same time, he targeted the Opposition also for questioning the EVMs.

Addressing the Scientists of Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "BEL has contributed to strengthening both democracy and security. A major example of this is the Electronic Voting Machine. Through it, you have strengthened Indian democracy. Yet there are some people in politics who accuse it of being manipulable."

"Whether it can be manipulated or not, only you can say. Attempts are being made to question your capability and your talent. But I can say that through EVMs, you have strengthened India's democracy." He added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further said, "A strong democracy and a strong security system are what make a nation strong. Our army protects the borders, while democracy protects the soul of the nation. What is important is that you are connected to both."

He also said, "BEL has played a major role in adopting technology in many fields beyond defence. The nation always expects excellence from you, and you are living up to those expectations. Your work in the direction of futuristic technology is very good and commendable. The work you are doing is also significant in the direction of the semiconductor mission that India is pursuing."

Indigenous Defence Capabilities Boosted

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru and inaugurated the Missile Integration Facility on the company's premises, besides flagging off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat Systems and unveiled the Mountain Fire Control Radar, marking a significant boost to India's indigenous air defence capabilities.

AI Integration in Defence Gets a Push

The Defence Minister remotely inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) located in Pune and formally launched BEL's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, aimed at strengthening the integration of AI-driven technologies into defence manufacturing and strategic systems. (ANI)

