Shooter Suruchi Singh On Her Form, Beating Olympian Manu Bhaker Twice

Rising Indian shooter Suruchi Singh, who broke the junior world record during the ISSF World Cup final last year with her gold medal, spoke on her current form after two more medals in the Asian Championships this month and her title-winning clash with Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker in the ISSF World Cup last year. Suruchi spoke to ANI on the sidelines of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year awards, where she was nominated but the award went to Indian batting superstar Smriti Mandhana.

The 19-year-old shooter from Haryana rose to fame with five medals, including four golds across three ISSF World Cup events last year in Argentina, Peru and Germany. In Lima, Peru, back in April, her score of 243.6 was better than that of the Paris Olympics double bronze medalist Manu, who scored 242.3.

After these five World Cup medals, came the ultimate glory in the ISSF World Cup final in Doha back in December, where another 10 m air pistol gold awaited her and was finally sealed when she shot 245.1 in the title clash. She also managed to go past Manu once again, outdoing her six-year-old junior world record score of 244.7.

Happy, but Not Satisfied

Now, she has started off the new year with a gold medal in the team event and a silver in the mixed team event at the Asian Championships held in the national capital. Having outclassed Manu, technically twice, pocketing a world record and starting off the year with some medals at Asian levels has not satiated her hunger, as she told ANI, "I am happy with my game, but not satisfied. I still have a lot to do. Last year was a good start and a good finish. This year's start was also good. I am hoping to win more medals for my country this year."

On Clashing with Manu Bhaker

On her clash with Manu at Peru, the youngster said that her aim was not exactly to go out and defeat the Olympic star, but to "play for herself and the country".

Future Goals

On her future plans with the Asian Games in Japan and the World Championships coming up this year, she said, "This year is going to be very interesting for me. The Asian Games are coming up and the World Championships are also coming up. I am very excited, and I have been practising a lot since last year." (ANI)

