'Exchanged Views On A Wide Range Of Issues': PM Modi Meets Grand Mufti Of India
In a post on X, PM Modi said he had "a very good interaction with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Sahab, Grand Mufti of India. We exchanged views on a wide range of issues".
"His efforts," the prime minister noted, "to further social harmony, brotherhood and improve education are noteworthy".His efforts to further social harmony, brotherhood and improve education are noteworthy.
The prime minister also shared photographs of the meeting.
Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad is the 10th and current Grand Mufti of India, appointed in February 2019. As a prominent Sunni scholar from Kerala, he leads the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama.Key Takeaways
- The meeting emphasizes the importance of dialogue among leaders to foster social harmony. Education is a key focus area in discussions on social issues. Prominent religious figures can play a crucial role in bridging community divides.
