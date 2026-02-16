Nearly 90% Of Trump's Tariff Costs Fell On US Consumers And Businesses, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) American households and businesses absorbed nearly 90% of the cost of US President Donald Trump' s tariffs through late 2025, according to a new analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as reported by USA Today.

Here's what the report said

The findings add to research suggesting that U.S. families bear much of the burden from the administration's import duties, despite Trump's repeated claims that foreign countries shoulder the costs, USA Today reported.

A February 6 report from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimated that the tariffs amounted to about a $1,000 tax increase per household in 2025, with families projected to face an additional $1,300 in costs in 2026, according to a USA Today report.

The research reinforces what many economists had forecast-that Trump's tariffs would largely function as a tax on Americans, the report stated.

“The study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York confirms what most economists anticipated: U.S. consumers and businesses bear the majority of the costs from the Trump tariffs,” said Wayne Winegarden, a senior fellow in economics at the Pacific Research Institute, a free-market policy group, as reported by USA Today.

Trump's proposal for 2027 defence spending

Earlier this month, AP reported that Trump suggested boosting America's military budget to about $1.5 trillion for 2027, arguing that the nation faces“troubled and dangerous times.”

“This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,” Trump said in a posting on Truth Social announcing his proposal.

The 2026 military budget is set at $901 billion.

Last year, the U.S. government brought in $288.5 billion from tariffs and other excise taxes, a significant rise from $98.3 billion in 2024, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Associated Press reported.

While this marks a notable increase in import tax revenue, it still falls short of funding the range of commitments Trump has made, including taxpayer dividends, reducing the national debt, and supporting higher military spending, the AP report stated.

(With inputs from agencies)



American households absorbed nearly 90% of the costs from tariffs by late 2025.

Tariffs are projected to increase household expenses by about $1,000 in 2025 and $1,300 in 2026. The findings challenge Trump's assertion that foreign nations are primarily responsible for tariff costs.

Key Takeaways