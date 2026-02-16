Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sleep Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2026-02-16 03:13:51
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Sleep Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 71 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 800 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6.4%.

The sleep market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:

  • The sleep technologies segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
  • North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to high sleep disorder prevalence and high consumer spending on wellness products.
  • AI-integrated sleep devices detect advanced sleeping stages, enable home-based diagnosis of sleep issues, and creates customized sleep plans.
  • Germany is expected to lead the Europe sleep market due to its strong medical infrastructure and well-established reimbursement system for CPAP and related sleep therapies.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

  • By Product Type
  • Sleep Aids
  • Sleep Technologies
  • Sleep Devices
  • Bedding
  • Mattresses & Pillows
  • By Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

    Want to see full report on
    Sleep Market Full Report

    MENAFN16022026004597010339ID1110748492



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search