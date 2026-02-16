403
Asics Middle East Appoints Gambit Communications
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Gambit Communications has been appointed by Asics Middle East as its PR agency, following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
The Dubai-born independent agency takes on the sports footwear brand's regional communications remit, supporting its“commitment to advancing running culture and holistic wellbeing across the Middle East”. The account will be led through Gambit Pulse, the agency's trends division, which is focused on“momentum, relevance and high-impact storytelling”.
Gambit's team will oversee strategic communications, media relations and brand campaigns, amplifying Asics' founding philosophy of“A Sound Mind in a Sound Body”, strengthening the brand's connection with performance-driven athletes and everyday runners; and streamlining communications across key categories including tennis, padel and sportstyle. The appointment comes as the brand increases its involvement in major running events such as the 25th edition of the Dubai Marathon.
Asics Middle East deputy general manager of marketing Nikola Djordjevic said:“We believe in the transformative power of movement to uplift both body and mind. Gambit demonstrated a strong understanding of our philosophy and the regional landscape, along with a clear vision for how we can continue to grow our voice across the Middle East. Together, we aim to inspire runners across the region to move with purpose, connect through community, and experience the joy of running at its best.”
Gambit Communications founder and CEO Jamal Al Mawed added:“Asics is a brand with an incredibly strong purpose and a deep-rooted philosophy that really resonates with us. Our sports PR portfolio has been steadily growing, and we are so excited to tell Asics' stories in the region.”
Last year, Gambit Communications launched its four branded divisions; as well as Gambit Pulse, these are Gambit Sage (corporate and sustainability), Gambit Atelier (fashion, culture and entertainment), and Gambit FWD (technology, innovation, property and mobility). It was named as one of the 10 best PR agencies in the Middle East by PRovoke Media in 2025.
