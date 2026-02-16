403
Fleishmanhillard UK Hires Senior Health & Life Sciences Partner
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - FleishmanHillard UK has appointed Lou Dalton as senior partner for health and life sciences, in a move to enhance senior advisory capacity within its largest and fastest-growing team, at a time of heightened scrutiny, system pressure and transformation across the sector.
Dalton joins after nine years at Edelman, latterly as senior director of health brands. Her experience includes advising pharmaceutical and life sciences organisations on multi-market programmes spanning product innovation, policy and advocacy transformation, reputation management and digital engagement.
In her new role, Dalton will be responsible for evolving FleishmanHillard UK's Health & Life Sciences capabilities, attracting and developing specialist talent, and delivering strategic communications counsel for clients operating in high-stakes, high-scrutiny situations.
Her remit will include strengthening the team's offer across data, regulatory and policy newsflow management, market-shaping strategies, franchise and corporate reputation campaigning, and multi-market advocacy programmes.
The agency's fast-growing Health & Life Sciences sector provides consultancy services including product and corporate communications, digital transformation, patient and stakeholder engagement, and issues and reputation management for pharmaceutical, health tech, health NGOs and biotech clients, where demand is increasing for counsel to navigate pricing and access pressures, misinformation and innovation.
FleishmanHillard UK CEO Marshall Manson said:“Health & Life Sciences today constitutes more than a third of our UK business and is our biggest and fastest-growing sector team. Lou's appointment is intended as a strong signal of our bold ambition. She brings outstanding experience, deep sector knowledge and a sharp focus on client advisory and communications effectiveness.
“As we continue to invest heavily in health, Lou will play a critical role in defining our evolving offer reflecting the transforming landscape, and helping our clients navigate an increasingly complex healthcare and broader political environment.”
Dalton added:“Health and life sciences is being reshaped by increased scrutiny around access and value, geopolitical pressures and the pace of scientific and digital innovation. In that context, organisations need clear, insight-led advice to inform programmes that cut through cluttered platforms and build trust with increasingly diverse and demanding stakeholders.
“Communications sits at the centre of that challenge. FleishmanHillard's integrated approach and global reach create a powerful platform to translate innovation to impact and I'm proud to be leading the next phase of the firm's health offering.”
FleishmanHillard owner Omnicom announced last week that sister agency Porter Novelli would be folded into the fir after Omnicom's acquisition of IPG.
