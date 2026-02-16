403
Taylor Bennett Foundation Launches Healthcare Comms Training Scheme
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Taylor Bennett Foundation (TBF), the UK charity dedicated to increasing ethnic diversity in public relations and communications, and the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA) have today announced the launch of a new Healthcare Communications Training Programme.
The four-week, full-time, paid programme will run as a pilot from April 2026 and is now open for candidate applications. It is designed to support aspiring professionals from Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse professionals interested in healthcare communications.
The pilot programme is being delivered with the support of six healthcare communications agencies: Ignition Consulting; Mearns & Pike; Oxford PharmaGenesis Resonant Group; Synergy Vision; and Virgo Health.
Together, TBF, HCA and the participating agencies aim to help build a more representative talent pipeline for the healthcare communications industry, ensuring that health communications and campaigns better reflect the communities and professionals they serve.
Structured around three core pillars – developing networks, gaining practical knowledge, and building employability skills – the programme will provide trainees with hands-on exposure to healthcare communications, alongside mentoring, masterclasses and practical project work. No prior communications or science background is required; instead, the programme focuses on potential, curiosity and interest in healthcare and communications.
The Healthcare Communications Training Programme builds on TBF's 17-year track record of delivering award-winning training initiatives, through which more than 1,400 professionals have launched careers in communications.
Taylor Bennett Foundation CEO Koray Camgoz said:“Healthcare communications shapes how people understand health, medicine and care - but the sector still doesn't reflect the diversity of the society it serves. This programme is about opening doors, building confidence and giving ambitious young people the opportunity to carve out a career in this exciting industry.”
The foundation's chair, healthcare comms consultant Avril Lee, added:“The life sciences sector is a critical industry for the UK economy and also one which is incredibly personal, touching all our lives and communities, so it's absolutely vital that health communicators are as diverse as the stakeholders they need to engage.
"This is especially important when we consider the breadth of experiences, backgrounds and beliefs patients and healthcare professionals bring. And it's wonderful to partner with the Healthcare Communications Association and be able to bring together their expertise in health comms and our heritage in inclusion.”
At the Healthcare Communications Association, CEO Mike Dixon said:“We are delighted to be working with the Taylor Bennet Foundation on this programme. TBF shares our values and has been so instrumental in providing practical support to help bring more ethnically diverse young professionals into the communications sector.
“Healthcare Communications is an amazing sector to be part of, making a real difference to how people hear about, understand and are able to access healthcare. It is important that we remain a diverse sector to best support the diverse communities and professionals with whom we communicate. We look forward to welcoming this programme's candidates, so they can experience for themselves the opportunities and career satisfaction our sector has to offer.”
Applications are now open to Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse candidates aged 18 and over who have the right to work in the UK and are interested in exploring a career in healthcare communications. For more information and to apply, visit the website.
