Mainly Dry Weather In J&K This Week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the next week, with only isolated light snowfall expected in higher reaches.

According to the latest forecast, light snow may occur at isolated higher reaches on February 17, while conditions from February 18 to 24 are likely to remain generally dry. The weather is expected to turn partly to generally cloudy on February 25 and 26, with light snowfall possible in isolated higher areas towards the evening and night of February 28.

In early March, particularly on March 1 and 2, generally cloudy conditions with isolated light snowfall in higher reaches are anticipated.

The weather department has advised farmers to continue routine farm operations as no major disruption is expected. It also said that both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually over the next seven days. Visitors and locals have been cautioned against venturing into snow bound higher reaches prone to avalanches or slippery conditions.

Temperature readings reflected a mix of near normal and below normal values across the region. In the Kashmir division, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 10.4 degrees Celsius against the normal 18.0 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg registered minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Kupwara and Qazigund recorded daytime highs of 9.5 degrees Celsius each, with minimum temperatures of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and 0.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the Jammu division, Mirpur recorded a high of 28.0 degrees Celsius. Kathua and Katra saw maximum temperatures of 24.8 degrees Celsius and 24.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Jammu recorded a minimum of 11.5 degrees Celsius, while Banihal settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Other stations including Bhadarwah, Batote and Katra also reported below normal night temperatures. The department said isolated precipitation may occur at 1 to 25 percent of stations, while the overall outlook remains largely dry across both divisions.

