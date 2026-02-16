Despite Similar GDP, Himachal Delivers Higher Earnings Than Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) The Himalayas rise over Shopian and Shimla with the same snow and sun. Apples grow in both valleys, and rivers carve through both landscapes. The difference begins when the numbers are counted.

Jammu and Kashmir has about 1.23 crore people living across roughly 42,241 square kilometers. Himachal Pradesh has around 68.6 lakh people spread over nearly 55,673 square kilometers.

Kashmir carries almost double the population on a slightly smaller land base. Literacy stands near 67 percent in J&K and around 83 percent in Himachal.

That gap defines everything that follows.

A more educated workforce in Himachal feeds industry, services and entrepreneurship. Lower literacy in Kashmir limits how much each worker can produce and earn.

The total size of their economies appears similar at first glance.

J&K's GSDP stands near ₹2.65 lakh crore in 2024-25 and is projected to approach ₹2.86 lakh crore in 2025-26. Himachal's GSDP ranges between ₹2.1 and ₹2.3 lakh crore. The totals sit in the same league.

Income per person tells a different story.

J&K's per-capita income has climbed toward roughly ₹1.46 lakh. Himachal's has moved to about ₹2.35 lakh in 2024-25, up from ₹2.34 lakh a year earlier. A Himachali earns far more on average.

Recent national data sharpens the comparison.

J&K Economy to Grow 5.82% in 2025–26: Economic Survey J&K Economy Records 11% Growth in 2024–25: LG

India's per-capita income stands near ₹1.7 lakh. J&K, at around ₹1.4 lakh in 2022-23 and improving since, remains below that mark.

Himachal, at ₹2.2 lakh and rising beyond ₹2.3 lakh in the same period, stands comfortably above.

J&K performs better than the poorest large states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where per-capita incomes stay below ₹1 lakh, though it remains behind smaller, richer regions like Delhi or Goa that post incomes above ₹3 to ₹5 lakh.

J&K sits in the middle by population within India's federal map and in the lower-middle tier by income.

The composition of output explains why.

In J&K, agriculture accounts for about 20 percent of gross value added, industry around 18.3 percent and services close to 61.7 percent. Fruits, walnuts, almonds and saffron generate roughly ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 crore. Agriculture and allied sectors contribute about 20 percent of the economy, with horticulture alone adding another 6 to 7 percent. Tourism contributes around 7 percent.

Farm and horticulture income together outweigh tourism by more than three times, and far more households depend on them. Much of the produce leaves as raw goods, with limited grading, branding or processing.

Industry in J&K leans heavily on construction and government contracts, alongside small units and power projects, adding another ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 crore. Services generate roughly ₹1.45 to ₹1.55 lakh crore, with a large portion tied to government and defence salaries, trade and transport.

Himachal shows a more diversified engine.

Agriculture and horticulture account for roughly 13 to 15 percent. Industry and hydropower contribute 40 to 43 percent. Services make up 43 to 45 percent.

Industrial belts such as Baddi-Barotiwala and Paonta Sahib host pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles and engineering units. Hydropower projects convert mountain rivers into long-term revenue. Processing, packaging and branded produce add value before goods leave the state. Tourism integrates homestays, adventure sports and hospitality services into a broader private ecosystem.

Growth rates in both regions hover around 6 to 7 percent in recent years, even after the pandemic and natural disasters. The employment picture separates them.

Overall unemployment in J&K stands near 6 to 6.7 percent. Youth unemployment reaches about 17.4 percent, and urban female unemployment approaches 28.6 percent.

Self-employment schemes such as PMEGP, REGP, Mumkin and Tejaswini have created thousands of small ventures, though many operate at thin margins and in low-value segments.

Himachal faces its own challenges, though it begins with a higher income base and stronger private industry.

Public finance brings the sharpest contrast. J&K's 2024-25 total budget stands around ₹1,18,390 crore. Expenditure excluding debt in 2025-26 is about ₹1,06,641 crore, with debt repayment of roughly ₹33,669 crore.

Himachal's comparable expenditure reaches about ₹52,965 crore, with debt repayment near ₹5,479 crore.

J&K runs a government budget nearly twice the size of Himachal's despite similar economic output.

Revenue sources show how that budget is sustained.

J&K's total revenue in 2025-26 is estimated at ₹90,535 crore. Own taxes and fees contribute ₹31,905 crore, about 35 percent. Central devolution and grants add ₹58,624 crore, nearly 65 percent.

Himachal's total revenue stands around ₹42,153 crore, with 44 percent from its own resources and 56 percent from the Centre.

J&K keeps its fiscal deficit at about 3 percent of GSDP largely because of high transfers. Himachal's debt remains around 42 to 43 percent of GSDP, with a deficit near 4.7 percent, supported by stronger internal revenue generation and industrial taxes.

Hydropower captures the difference in how potential turns into income. Himachal has developed roughly 40 to 45 percent of its identified capacity and turned rivers into a major revenue stream. J&K has harnessed only about 23 to 24 percent of its potential, even though it holds vast water resources. Share of potential used builds fiscal strength.

Urban finance shows the same pattern.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation reported own revenue of about ₹23 crore in the first nine months of 2024. Shimla Municipal Corporation manages annual income between ₹188 and ₹247 crore, with property tax alone contributing around ₹21 crore each year and scheduled hikes to strengthen collections.

Stronger municipal revenue in Shimla supports roads, water systems, waste management and tourism infrastructure. Srinagar and Jammu are still building that capacity.

The contrast fits into a single line.

Per person, Himachal earns more. But per budget, Jammu and Kashmir receives more from Delhi.

One economy grows through factories, hydropower and value addition, the other runs on a larger public sector financed heavily by grants.

The mountains remain the same, so do the apples. The difference appears in the balance sheets.