Ahead Of Ramazan, J&K Stares At 34% Power Deficit

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Ahead of holy month Ramazan, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to witness power deficiency of 34 percent during the peak demand in the month of February and March respectively.

The official figures revealed by Northern Region Power Committee (NRPC) have projected power deficiency of 34 percent during the peak time in these months for both the Union Territories against the total projected power availability.

The officials have projected that in the month of February, J&K and Ladakh will likely have a 33 percent power deficit against the availability of 2450 Megawatts (MWs) during the peak demand.

It also said that the regions may face a power shortage of 1206 MWs during the peak hours.

The official figures further anticipated that in the month of March, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may face a power shortage of 35.6 percent against the total projected availability of 2520 MWs.

The figures also reveal that in the month of March, both the Union Territories may have a power shortage of 1393 MWs during the peak demand.

In Jammu and Kashmir, hydel power generation in the winters has reduced by nearly 70 percent from the local generation plants.

An official had informed that the power generation from all the power plants owned by Jammu and Kashmir has decreased by nearly 800-900 Megawatts (MWs).

The official had also said,“The power generation from across local power plants is currently ranging from 330 MWs to 400 MWs.”

It also said,“From one of the plants from Baglihar, the power generation is ranging from 250-380 MWs and in case of another power plant of Baglihar, Kishenpur and New Wanpoh, we are generating a maximum of one MW.”

The official further informed that the department is able to generate only 71 MWs from Kashmir based power plants.

Previously, it was reported that Jammu and Kashmir valley is reeling under 'severe low voltage issues,' officials said.

The NRPC in a document had said that the heating load was picking up during early morning and night hours.“The demand may further increase in the coming days.”

It also said that the severe voltage in Jammu and Kashmir is in violation of N-1.(KNO)