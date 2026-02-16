2 Pak Nationals Escape Jammu Juvenile Home

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from an Observation Home in the border area of RS Pura in Jammu on Monday evening after allegedly attacking and injuring two on duty police personnel, triggering a high alert in the region.

Official sources said the incident occurred at around 5.15 pm inside the juvenile facility when the inmates allegedly assaulted the policemen and managed to flee from the premises.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in RS Pura, and two Pakistani nationals, Mohammad Sunaullah and Ahsan Anwar, who were lodged at the Observation Home.

Two policemen, identified as Vinay Kumar and Praveen Kumar, sustained injuries in the attack. An official said both are stable and were shifted to Government Medical College Jammu after being administered first aid.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot soon after the incident. A large scale search operation was launched, and special teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the fugitives. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations, while security has been tightened across RS Pura and adjoining areas.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the security breach.

