J&K To Be Free Of Violence By 2029: Amit Shah



'Violence Down Over 80% Post Art 370 Abrogation' Says J&K Moving Steadily Towards Lasting Peace

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir is steadily progressing towards lasting peace, asserting that incidents of violence have dropped significantly since the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the 79th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi Police, Shah said the country's internal security scenario has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past decade. He stated that violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has declined by more than 80 percent.

“In Jammu & Kashmir the security situation is gradually improving following the abrogation of the region's special status under Article 370. I can assure the countrymen that J&K and North-East would be free of violence by 2029,” Shah added.

He stated that terror-related violence, including gun violence and killings of civilians and security forces personnel, has declined sharply since the Centre revoked Article 370 and 35A from the erstwhile state.

Shah noted that prior to 2014, India faced major internal security challenges in these three regions, which had persisted for three to four decades. Since then, he said, measures undertaken by the government have substantially reduced violence.

During the event, the Home Minister also e-inaugurated the newly constructed Delhi Police Special Cell Integrated Headquarters, built at an estimated cost of Rs 375 crore. He described it as the country's most advanced anti-narcotics and anti-terrorism centre, adding that it would serve as a benchmark for police forces nationwide.

Shah further highlighted reforms in the criminal justice system, stating that with the complete implementation of the three new criminal laws within the next two years, the time taken from FIR registration to the Supreme Court's final verdict will be reduced to under three years. He noted that terrorism has now been clearly defined in criminal law, enabling stronger and more effective action.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to strengthening national security and ensuring durable peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elaborating on the three criminal laws, Shah mentioned that a separate chapter has been added for crimes against children and women, and e-FIR and Zero FIR have been given legal backing.

Under the ICJS (Integrated Criminal Justice System), the police, judiciary, forensic science, prosecution, and prisons have been integrated, and their services have been made online, the home minister said.

For the first time, community service has been introduced as a legal form of punishment for minor offences, and terrorism has been clearly defined, with provisions for trial in absentia for fugitives who flee the country, Shah highlighted.

Shah also stated that forensic visits are now mandatory for crimes carrying a punishment of more than seven years, and provisions have been made to attach the properties of declared offenders residing outside India.

Additionally, in the new laws, the director of prosecution has been given more importance. The definition of documents has been expanded to grant legal recognition to electronic and digital records, he added.

The home minister also launched various new initiatives of the Delhi Police, including an integrated headquarters for the Special Cell and the first phase of the Safe City project.