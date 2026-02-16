LG Orders Reopening Of 14 J & K Tourist Spots

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday ordered the reopening of several tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir following a detailed security review. The sites had been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, 11 tourist spots in the Kashmir Division and three in the Jammu Division will reopen with immediate effect.

In Kashmir, the destinations cleared for reopening include Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam district; Dandipora Park in Kokernag area of Anantnag; Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian; Astanpora and Tulip Garden in Srinagar; Thajwas Glacier and Hung Park in Ganderbal; and Wullar Watlab in Baramulla.

In the Jammu Division, Devi Pindi in Reasi district, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar have been ordered to reopen immediately.

Officials said that certain high-altitude destinations will reopen after snow clearance. These include Gurez and Athwatoo in Bandipora district and Bangus in Kupwara in the Kashmir Division, along with Ramkund in Ramban district of the Jammu Division.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of the security situation and is expected to facilitate tourism activity across both divisions.

Tourism Stakeholders Hail Decision

Tourism stakeholders across Kashmir welcomed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to reopen several tourist spots, terming it a major boost for the sector and a strong confidence building measure ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

Industry players said the move comes at a crucial time as the Valley prepares for the spring season, when tourist arrivals typically begin to rise.

“We are thankful to LG Sinha for giving a boost to the tourism sector at an appropriate time,” tourism stakeholders said, expressing hope that the decision would help restore bookings and reassure travel partners across the country.

Tawkeer, a tour operator in Srinagar, said the reopening would help revive advance reservations.“From March onwards, we see a steady rise in tourist arrivals. The reopening of key destinations will help us restore advance bookings and reassure travel agents across the country,” he said.

Those associated with the tourism trade in Doodhpathri and Yusmarg also expressed gratitude, saying the decision has revived optimism among locals dependent on visitor footfall.

“We are sincerely thankful to the LG administration for reopening Doodhpathri. Hundreds of families here depend directly on tourism, from pony owners and food stall operators to guides and transporters. This decision has restored hope among us,” said a local resident from Doodhpathri.

Abdul Rashid, a resident of Dubjan in Shopian, said the temporary closure had severely affected livelihoods.“Most families here are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism. From tea stall vendors to taxi drivers and guides, everyone suffered losses. This decision has brought much needed relief,” he said.

Hoteliers in Yusmarg described the move as timely, noting that bookings had slowed after the precautionary closure but are expected to improve now.

Tour operators in Srinagar said reopening destinations across Budgam, Shopian, Ganderbal and Baramulla would send a positive message nationwide about stability and improved security conditions. Hoteliers from Pahalgam and Gulmarg echoed similar sentiments, saying that the perception of safety and normalcy across Kashmir benefits the entire tourism ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the decision and termed it a major relief for tourism and allied trade sectors that had suffered losses since the April 2025 terror attack.

KCC&I President Javid Tenga said the Chamber had consistently urged the administration to reopen the closed destinations and thanked the Lieutenant Governor for the move. The Chamber maintained that reviving tourism is critical for employment generation, revenue creation and sustaining local businesses.

Stakeholders expressed confidence that the upcoming tourist season could mark a strong rebound for Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry.