Minfin.Ua: Ukraine's Credit Market Shows Signs Of Stabilization As Interest Rates Expected To Ease In 2026

February 16, 2026

According to an analytical forecast published by, Ukraine's financial sector is entering a phase of gradual stabilization following years of war-related and economic challenges. The forecast, based on assessments from leading banking institutions and experts of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), points to a cautious but steady improvement in lending conditions throughout 2026.









Transformation of the Lending Market

Ukraine's banking sector is also undergoing structural changes. Commercial lending continues to expand. In 2025, the volume of commercial loans exceeded that of state-supported programs.

Consumer lending is also on the rise, particularly in areas such as energy-efficient household equipment. Digital banking solutions - including online loan applications, automated credit scoring, and remote customer identification - enable banks to provide fast and secure financial services even in regions with elevated risk levels.

Continued Role of Government Support Programs

State-backed initiatives remain an important component of the financial ecosystem. The 2026 state budget provides funding for programs such as "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" and the e-Housing mortgage program, helping reduce borrowing costs for businesses and households while supporting employment and economic recovery.

