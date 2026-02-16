MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Slow Payments Are Driving Subcontractors Away and Costing the Home Building Industry Billions - Buildertrend Introduces Bill Pay to Change That Launching day one at the International Builders' Show, Bill Pay gives builders a faster, more predictable way to pay subcontractors.

Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - As builders gather for the International Builders' Show 2026, the largest annual residential construction show in the world, Buildertrend is bringing a long-overlooked issue to the forefront: how subcontractors and vendors get paid.

On day one of IBS 2026, Buildertrend will announce the launch of Bill Pay, an AI-enabled workflow within Buildertrend Payments designed to help builders pay subcontractors and vendors more accurately, predictably and in sync with real project data.

The timing is critical. According to the Associated General Contractors of Americ, 45% of construction firms report project delays due to labor shortages, including limited subcontractor availability. According to AGC research, financial instability remains one of the top drivers of subcontractor default, adding to the growing evidence that slow, fragmented payment processes are quietly increasing the risk of project disruption.

Taken together, late payments, extended payment cycles and the downstream financial strain they create represent a multibillion-dollar drag on the construction industry each year.

"Most builders aren't struggling with payments because they're careless - they're struggling because the process itself is fragmented," said Jake Kozonis, Director of Product at Buildertrend. "When approvals, bills and payments live in different systems, or are manually carried out, even minor delays compound, putting unnecessary pressure on cash flow and subcontractor relationships. Bill Pay is built to support these critical workflows: reducing errors, speeding up reviews and helping builders pay digitally with confidence."

What is Bill Pay?

Buildertrend Bill Pay brings bills, approvals and payments into one place - directly inside the construction software builders already use to run their jobs. Because Bill Pay is embedded inside Buildertrend's project management platform, payment decisions are informed by live job data, not exported spreadsheets or disconnected point solutions.

By keeping payments connected to job management, Bill Pay helps builders move faster with confidence, reducing delays, protecting cash flow and strengthening relationships with subcontractors and vendors who get paid accurately and on time.

How Bill Pay works:



Capture bills automatically: AI automatically captures, digitizes and categorizes invoices, reducing manual entry and improving accuracy while ensuring builders maintain full control over what's approved and paid.

Coordinate reviews and approvals: Bills move through a structured approval workflow, making it clear who has reviewed what, what's approved and what still needs attention - with a full audit trail of activity that helps reduce risk and duplicate payments.

Pay subs and vendors in one place: Compared to paper checks or disconnected bank transfers, embedded ACH modernizes how builders pay, increasing speed, predictability and administrative efficiency. Track payment status clearly: Builders, office teams and finance leaders have shared visibility into what's pending, approved and paid - no chasing emails or spreadsheets.

Customer experience: From fragmented payments to scalable growth

For Southerly Homes, a Central Texas-based custom home builder, payment reliability became increasingly difficult to maintain as the business scaled and begun managing dozens of subcontractors across active project.

Before Bill Pay, invoices were tracked across Buildertrend and accounting software, requiring duplicate entry and manual syncing that consumed time and increased the risk of errors or missed payments.

"We wanted a centralized way to manage invoices and payments end-to-end as we scaled," said Nick Quijano, owner of Southerly Homes. "Bill Pay completes the system for us. It saves time, reduces errors and improves financial control and vendor relationships."

Paying smarter in an uncertain market

Labor shortages remain a defining challenge for residential construction. Builders who modernize how they pay subcontractors are better positioned to retain top trades, keep projects moving and protect margins, especially when schedules and costs are under pressure. Bill Pay offers a reliable, AI-enhanced foundation that strengthens subcontractor relationships by making payments more accurate and predictable.

Buildertrend is unveiling Bill Pay live on day one of IBS. Stop by Buildertrend booths #S6005 and #S6017 to see the entire workflow in action. Click here for a full schedule of events and happenings in the Buildertrend booth.







Buildertrend Bill Pay provides clear, real-time visibility into payment status, allowing builders to track ACH confirmations, amounts and processing timelines directly within the platform - eliminating uncertainty and reducing administrative friction.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Embedded inside Buildertrend's construction management platform, Bill Pay connects bills, approvals and payments in one centralized workflow - using AI-powered invoice capture and structured approvals to help builders pay subcontractors faster and more accurately.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









A custom home built by Central Texas-based Southerly Homes, a Buildertrend customer, leverages Bill Pay to streamline invoice management, reduce payment errors and strengthen subcontractor relationships as the company scales.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



