Sharda S. Nandram

Full Professor Business & Spirituality & Hindu Spirituality & Society, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Sharda Nandram is the Chief Diversity Officer at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. She is also a full professor in Business and Spirituality at Nyenrode Business Universiteit a full professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities in the School of Religion and Theology at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam working on Hindu Spirituality and Society. In addition to these roles, Sharda is co-founder and consultant at Praan Group, Researcher at Buurtzorg, a member of the steering committee of The European Spirituality in Economics and Society (SPES), a member of the leadership team of the Management, Spirituality and Religion Division of the Academy of Management and she serves as adjunct professor at Banasthali University in Jaipur, India.

With 35 years of experience in the field of Management especially in Work & Organizational Psychology, Entrepreneurship and Organizational Innovation, she has developed a keen interest in the intersection of Management, Spirituality, Entrepreneurship, Organizational Innovation and Inclusion.

Sharda holds bachelors and masters in the disciplines of psychology and economics. She received her PhD within the department of social psychology. She has studied different spiritual traditions and embodied several spiritual practices by learning them in authentic ways.

Email:

Linkedin: Sharda Nandram | LinkedIn



–present Full Professor Hindu Spirituality & Society, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

–present Adjunct professor, Banasthali University

–present Full Professor Business & Spirituality, Nyenrode Business University –present Chief Diversity Officer, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam



Steering committee member The European Spirituality in Economics & Society (SPES) Institute Member Leadership Team of the Management Spirituality and Religion Division in the Academy of Management

ExperienceProfessional Memberships