Marc-Andre Gutscher

Directeur de Recherche CNRS, géophysique marine, Université de Bretagne occidentale

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Marc-André Gutscher started his university in the US (BA in Physics from Williams College, Massachusetts in 1986, and an MSc. in Geology from the University of Vermont in 1989) and obtained his PhD in Geophysics from the University of Kiel, Germany in 1996. He is currently a CNRS Senior Researcher, at IUEM Plouzané, and a specialist in the seismicity and tectonics of subduction zones. He was one of the pioneers to investigate and explain the geodynamics of flat slab subduction. He was the first to identify an active subduction zone beneath Gibraltar and to explore the possible link to the Lisbon 1755 earthquake and tsunami, through modelling of tsunami propagation. Currently, his research focus is on the use of underwater communication cables as seismological and environmental sensors.

–present Directeur de Recherche CNRS, géophysique marine, Université de Bretagne occidentale



1996 University of Kiel, PhD in Geophysics

1989 University of Vermont, MSc in Geology 1986 Williams College, BA in Physics



2025 Geophysical Research Letters, Monitoring Long-term Seafloor Water Temperature Changes Using Fiber Optic Sensing on Submarine Telecommunication Cables

2023 Earth and Planetary Science Letters, Detecting strain with a fiber optic cable on the seafloor offshore Mount Etna, Southern Italy

2017 Earth and Planetary Science Letters, Active tectonics of the Calabrian subduction revealed by new multi-beam bathymetric data and high-resolution seismic profiles in the Ionian Sea (Central Mediterranean)

2016 Tectonics, Tectonic expression of an active slab tear from high-resolution seismic and bathymetric data offshore Sicily (Ionian Sea)

2012 Tectonophysics, The Gibraltar subduction: A decade of new geophysical data

2006 Tectonophysics, The Gibraltar Arc seismogenic zone (part 2): constraints on a shallow east dipping fault plane source for the 1755 Lisbon earthquake provided by tsunami modeling and seismic intensity

2006 Geophysical Research Letters, The source of the 1693 Catania earthquake and tsunami (Southern Italy): New evidence from tsunami modeling of a locked subduction fault plane

2004 Science, What caused the Great Lisbon Earthquake?

2003 Journal of Geophysical Research, Thermal models of flat subduction and the rupture zone of great subduction earthquakes

2002 Geology, Evidence for active subduction beneath Gibraltar

2000 Geology, Can slab melting be caused by flat subduction?

2000 Tectonics, Geodynamics of flat subduction: Seismicity and tomographic constraints from the Andean margin 1999 Earth and Planetary Science Letters, Tectonic segmentation of the North Andean margin: Impact of the Carnegie Ridge collision

2018 ERC Advanced Grant Role: FOCUS project Funding Source: European Research Council

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and Contracts