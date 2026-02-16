Smartkargo And Bringer Air Cargo Announce Advanced Cargo Technology Collaboration To Power The Next Phase Of Intelligent Air Cargo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON and MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global leader in digital air cargo solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Bringer Air Cargo, focused on deploying advanced cargo technology to support Bringer's continued growth and operational excellence.

Through this collaboration, Bringer Air Cargo is leveraging SmartKargo's modern cargo platform to enhance cargo operations end-to-end - spanning booking, capacity management, operations, analytics, and customer engagement. The solution is designed to help airlines move beyond traditional cargo systems toward a more integrated, automated, and insight-driven operating model.

As air cargo markets continue to evolve - driven by e-commerce growth, time-critical shipments, and rising customer expectations, airlines are increasingly modernizing their cargo technology to improve visibility, optimize capacity utilization, and streamline workflows. SmartKargo's platform enables airlines to operate more efficiently by unifying commercial and operational processes into a single, connected system.

“Air cargo is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with airlines seeking smarter, more flexible platforms that can evolve with their business,” said Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer at SmartKargo.“Our collaboration with Bringer Air Cargo reflects a shared commitment to innovation and to building a technology foundation that supports operational excellence, scalability, and long-term growth.”

For Bringer Air Cargo, the implementation of SmartKargo's technology supports the strategy to scale efficiently while maintaining high service standards. By modernizing core cargo processes and improving data visibility across the operation, Bringer can better align capacity with demand, improve coordination across teams, and respond more effectively to market needs.

“Technology plays a critical role in how we deliver reliable and efficient cargo services,” said Eduardo G. De Castro, CTO for Bringer Air Cargo.“Partnering with SmartKargo allows us to strengthen our operational capabilities with a flexible, future-ready platform that supports our growth and our customers.”

This collaboration highlights a broader industry shift toward next-generation cargo platforms that replace fragmented legacy systems with unified solutions. By adopting modern cargo technology, airlines can improve reliability, enhance customer experience, and create a stronger foundation for innovation across their cargo business.

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.

About Bringer Air Cargo (IATA: E6, AWB prefix 417) is part of the Bringer Corporation Group, a global logistics organization with more than 40 years of experience in international air freight. With headquarters in Doral, Florida, and offices worldwide, Bringer provides comprehensive cargo solutions connecting key markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company is committed to operational excellence, customer-focused service, and innovative logistics solutions that strengthen global supply chains.

