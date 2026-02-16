Betterbrand Founder Turns Family Tragedy Into Clinically-Studied Lung Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Army medic–turned–PharmD launches BetterLungsTM after losing relatives to smoking-related respiratory illness

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterbrand, a PharmD-founded respiratory wellness company, today announced a milestone in its mission to support natural lung health: the clinically studied BetterLungsTM formula. Created by Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, after losing multiple family members to smoking-related illness, BetterLungsTM was designed to offer natural respiratory support without the side effects of traditional medications.

. Inspired by the founder's grandmother and two aunts who died from respiratory complications

. Formulated with mullein and chlorophyll for mucus clearance and cough relief

. Validated in 2025 via 60-day triple-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial

. Study showed statistically significant 30% fatigue reduction vs placebo

Nearly 80% of clinical trials are discontinued due to inconclusive or unfavorable outcomes, making the strength of these findings especially significant. In a rigorous triple-blind, placebo-controlled study, the gold standard for minimizing bias, participants, researchers, and analysts were unaware of who received the active treatment versus placebo.

The results demonstrated meaningful improvements among users of the Mullein + Chlorophyll Tincture, reinforcing the product's potential impact on respiratory wellness.

Key Findings from the 60-Day Trial:

. 81% of participants reported reduced coughing

. 79% experienced clearer airways

. 76% saw a reduction in mucus buildup

Participants also reported:

. Increased energy and reduced fatigue

. Deeper, more comfortable breathing

. Easier mucus clearance

. Less frequent coughing

. Reduced overall breathlessness







“I built BetterLungsTM for my family-because the drugs weren't enough,” said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, U.S. Army veteran and founder of Betterbrand.“We've now seen that this formulation offers real, clinically validated respiratory support-without the baggage of side effects.”

Dr. Jackson, a former Combat Medic and Doctor of Pharmacy, developed BetterLungsTM after years of research and firsthand loss. The product combines evidence-backed natural ingredients like mullein and chlorophyll. It was tested in a randomized clinical trial with 100 participants and reviewed by a global Medical Advisory Committee. The formula is now trusted by over 836,000 customers and sold in major retailers including CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon.

Betterbrand is a PharmD-founded lung health supplement company established in 2019. BetterLungsTM products combine clinically studied ingredients including mullein, NAC, and elderberry. Third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific and sold at CVS, Walgreens, GNC, Amazon, and Walmart. Trusted by 836,000+ customers. Learn more at.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact:...