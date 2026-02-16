War Update: 78 Combat Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Hottest Fighting In Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Monday, February 16, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

From their own territory, Russian forces shelled areas including Rohizne and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region today, using artillery.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, six combat clashes took place, with two still ongoing. In these sectors, the Russian army carried out 39 shelling attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system, targeting both Ukrainian defensive positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked five times near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders attempted one offensive toward Kurylivka but were repelled.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks toward Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces are conducting one offensive action toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. The battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy twice attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions near Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One clash is still underway.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out six offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders made 23 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions near Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as toward Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, and 20 enemy attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attacked five times toward Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, and Zlahoda. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks toward Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka. Eleven engagements are currently ongoing.

Russian aviation carried out strikes on Samoilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirske, Shyroke, Charivne, Liubytske, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions today.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not significantly changed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Donetsk region Russian forces have intensified pressure from the sectors of Kotlyne and Rodynske, attempting to create a "pincer" movement to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.