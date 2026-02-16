Russia Launches 91 Ballistic Missiles At Ukraine In January

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

"This is the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the war. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is working to accelerate the delivery of missiles for the MIM-104 Patriot, the most effective air defense missile system in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Air Defense neutralizes two Zircon missiles and 52 Russian drones

In particular, during the recent Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, it was agreed that missiles would be urgently supplied from the stockpiles of European partners.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a series of bilateral meetings with key partners in Brussels within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.