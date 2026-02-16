High Anti-Corruption Court To Consider Galushchenko's Complaint Over His Detention By NABU Detectives
A complaint from the defense side concerning the alleged unlawful detention of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been received.
"The High Anti-Corruption Court has received a complaint from the defense regarding the illegal detention of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine.Read also: Umerov testifies to NABU in Mindich case
The hearing of the complaint has been scheduled for 17:00 today, February 16, 2026, at the premises of the High Anti-Corruption Court at 41 Beresteiskyi Avenue," the statement reads.
On February 16, former Energy Minister German Galushchenko was officially notified of suspicion in the so-called "Midas" case.
On February 15, while crossing the border, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the former minister.
