High Anti-Corruption Court To Consider Galushchenko's Complaint Over His Detention By NABU Detectives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The court's press service stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

A complaint from the defense side concerning the alleged unlawful detention of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been received.

"The High Anti-Corruption Court has received a complaint from the defense regarding the illegal detention of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Umerov testifies to NABU in Mindich case

The hearing of the complaint has been scheduled for 17:00 today, February 16, 2026, at the premises of the High Anti-Corruption Court at 41 Beresteiskyi Avenue," the statement reads.

On February 16, former Energy Minister German Galushchenko was officially notified of suspicion in the so-called "Midas" case.

On February 15, while crossing the border, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the former minister.