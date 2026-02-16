Zelensky Urges Stronger Pressure On Russia During Meeting With U.S. Senators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"We see no better tools to influence Moscow than pressure. There is an important sanctioning act in the Senate right now, and we expect it to work. I also informed them about the constant Russian strikes on our people and, in particular, on American businesses as well. It is absolutely fair that Russian money should be used to defend against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of utilizing immobilized Russian assets to purchase missiles for the Patriot systems," Zelensky said following the meeting.

According to the presidential website, the head of state and the U.S. senators also focused on energy support for Ukraine. Zelensky thanked the United States for its swift response to the needs of Ukraine's energy sector. He noted that an "energy Ramstein-format" meeting would take place in France this week, and that Ukraine has a list of specific equipment needed to restore its energy infrastructure.

He also said that before the talks, the senators had met with children whom Ukraine had managed to return from Russia.

He stressed that Russia is holding thousands of abducted Ukrainian children, of whom more than 1,800 have been brought back home. Zelensky added that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children would hold meetings with partners in Brussels and the United States with the participation of the U.S. First Lady.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. Senate and for efforts toward peace. He also thanked the U.S. president, Congress, and the American people for their assistance.

Blumenthal stressed that the United States must impose additional sanctions on Russia and strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

According to him, the United States is now very determined to work along the lines of sanctions, the return of children, and the provision of Tomahawks and interceptors – everything Ukraine needs to achieve victory. And to combat the false narratives that Russia is supposedly winning. It is not winning either on the battlefield or morally, Blumenthal said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine