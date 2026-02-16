Ukrainian Forces Conduct Assault Operations On Oleksandrivka Axis, Near Huliaipole Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook.

The general is working in the area where combat missions are being carried out on the southeastern front.

Syrskyi visited a number of command posts of brigades and regiments taking part in active combat operations in the Oleksandrivka sector and near Huliaipole.

He held working meetings with the commander of the Air Assault Forces and with commanders of air assault and assault units.

The operational situation in this sector remains difficult, Syrskyi said.

"The enemy does not abandon its intentions to break through our combat formations and is conducting constant attacks, including with the use of weapons and military equipment, but without significant success. Defense Forces soldiers are holding designated lines and positions, thwarting the enemy's intentions and inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment," the general said.

"At the same time, our units are carrying out effective counteroffensive and assault operations, making efficient use of unmanned systems, artillery, and electronic warfare assets," Syrskyi added.

The general heard reports from commanders on the fulfillment of assigned tasks, changes in the operational situation, proposals for further actions, and the provision of priority needs for the units, and issued appropriate orders.

"I emphasized the top priority: liberating territories is extremely important. However, we must first and foremost preserve the lives of our soldiers and maintain the combat capability of units and subunits," Syrskyi said.

He reminded commanders that when assigning and appointing servicemen to positions, it is essential to take into account their professional experience, qualifications, and special skills acquired in civilian life.

Syrskyi thanked every serviceman for resilience, professionalism, and dedication to Ukraine.

Photo credit: Syrskyi / Facebook